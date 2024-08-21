Fraudster Jailed After Causing Friend to “Lose Everything” in Fake Investment Scheme

A Bromley man has been jailed for nearly three years after defrauding a friend out of his life savings in a fake investment scheme. Trevor Hooper, 59, proposed fraudulent investment opportunities involving gold, diamonds, and property to a work friend over a two-year period.

Hooper convinced his friend to invest a total of £37,000, which included all of the victim’s pension savings intended for retirement. As a result, the victim was left devastated, with Bromley Borough police stating that the man had “lost everything” due to Hooper’s deceptive proposals.

Further investigations by officers also uncovered a second victim who had been defrauded in a similar manner by Hooper. However, Hooper was specifically convicted of defrauding his first victim out of £37,000.

Hooper, of Bradford Close, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for his fraudulent actions. Police have expressed hope that the sentencing will bring some measure of justice to the victims impacted by Hooper’s deceit.

Authorities continue to remind the public to exercise caution when considering investment opportunities and to thoroughly research any proposals before committing financial resources.