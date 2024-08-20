French Border Guard Speedboat Attempts to Ram Migrant Vessel Crossing the English Channel

In a dramatic turn of events on the English Channel, a French border guard speedboat allegedly attempted to ram a migrant vessel shortly after it set off from the French coast on its journey towards the UK. The incident occurred early Monday morning near Gravelines Beach, just 100 feet into the boat’s journey towards Calais.

The inflatable dinghy, packed with migrants, was spotted by a French border guard unit at approximately 7:30 AM local time. According to witnesses, the border guard speedboat approached the black dinghy and ordered it to turn around and return to shore. However, the migrant vessel continued its course, prompting a pursuit by the coastguard craft.

french border guard speedboat allegedly attempts to ram migrant vessel crossing the english channel

In a shocking escalation, witnesses reported that the French border guard boat, flashing blue and red lights, appeared to ram the crammed dinghy. Following the alleged attempt, a French naval vessel and the coastguard search and rescue craft, Ridens, joined the operation, reportedly trying to guide the migrant boat back to Calais port.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and dangers faced by migrants attempting to cross the English Channel. This year, over 19,000 migrants have made the perilous journey in small boats, with 5,500 of them crossing since the Labour Government took power under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. On Saturday alone, over 450 migrants arrived in the UK in nine boats.

french border guard speedboat allegedly attempts to ram migrant vessel crossing the english channel

The rise in Channel crossings continues to place pressure on both the UK and French authorities as they seek to address the growing crisis. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper recently announced the establishment of a new Border Security Command to crack down on criminal smuggling gangs and improve border security. The initiative, which forms part of Labour’s broader strategy, aims to disrupt the operations of people smugglers profiting from the dangerous crossings.

Starmer has also emphasised his commitment to tackling the issue, promising to “smash the gangs” responsible for the crossings. Speaking at the NATO summit in Washington last month, he said, “This command will lead on smashing the gangs… police and prosecutors across borders gathering evidence and intelligence, sharing data, and having an arrest strategy.

The Labour Government has introduced new powers under the Counter-Terrorism Act, enabling officers to conduct stop-and-searches at the border, execute financial investigations, and issue search and seizure warrants aimed at organized crime connected to immigration.

A Home Office spokesperson reiterated the government’s commitment to ending the small boat crisis, stating, “The new Government is taking steps to boost our border security, setting up a new Border Security Command… to smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions in profit.”

As the crisis unfolds, it remains to be seen how effective these new measures will be in addressing the ongoing issue of Channel crossings, which continue to present significant challenges for both the UK and France.