French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40

Soccer Star Caught in Devastating Alps Inferno

French football prodigy Tahirys Dos Santos, just 19 and a defender for FC Metz, suffered horrific burns in a deadly fire at a luxury Swiss ski resort nightclub. The blaze tore through the packed Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana during New Year’s celebrations, killing more than 40 and injuring over 100.

Dos Santos, who was on holiday with friends, was rushed by helicopter to a specialist hospital in Germany. FC Metz confirmed he was staying at a chalet nearby and was slated to return to training this week. The club described the news as a “deep shock” and pledged full support to the player and his family.

Fire Started by Sparkler Igniting Wooden Ceiling

Witnesses revealed the nightmare began when a sparkler attached to a champagne bottle ignited the bar’s low wooden ceiling in the basement. Flames spread with terrifying speed, triggering a “flashover” that engulfed the entire venue almost instantly.

Swiss authorities say the scale overwhelmed local burn units, forcing the most critically injured to be sent to specialised hospitals abroad. DNA and dental records will be needed to identify many victims, as bodies were badly burned.

Massive Loss Shakes Swiss Resort to Its Core

More than 40 dead and 100-plus injured in the inferno.

Up to 16 Italians and 8 French nationals remain missing.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin, starting his term at midnight, called it “one of the worst tragedies our country has ever experienced.”

The normally festive Alpine town is plunged into mourning, just months before hosting the World Ski Championships.

Investigation Underway as Nation Mourns

Authorities are still piecing together how a sparkler triggered one of the deadliest club fires in recent memory. The tragedy has stunned visitors and locals alike, sending shockwaves through the tight-knit community.

Officials are bracing for the harrowing process of victim identification and continue to search for those still missing in the aftermath of the brutal blaze.