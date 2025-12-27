French Union Rejects Hardline Tactics to stop migrants

French police unions have thrown a spanner in the works of a new migrant crackdown plan, refusing to carry out dangerous interceptions of small boats crossing the Channel. Officers balk at orders to jam dinghy propellers or forcibly divert vessels, warning such actions risk prosecution if migrants die.

The largest French police union, Alliance, says the tactics are too risky. “Trying to arrest migrants at sea while forcing boats to change course is extremely dangerous, especially with overcrowded vessels carrying women and children,” a senior source has revealed.

Keir Starmer Faces Fresh Embarrassment

Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure after promising to “smash the gangs” behind Channel crossings. His government has spent £500 million on French cooperation, yet these hardline police tactics remain blocked by safety concerns and legal fears.

In a letter to President Emmanuel Macron last month, Starmer insisted: “It is essential we deploy these tactics this month. We do not have an effective deterrent in the Channel.” But with unions refusing, the crackdown has stalled.

Legal Hurdles and Safety Concerns Halt Action

French prosecutors refuse to waive criminal liability for police involved in hazardous sea interceptions. “The judicial authorities are firm – no protection from prosecution if things go wrong,” said an insider at the French Interior Ministry.

Even the French Navy opposes intervening at sea, warning that “disaster, including drownings, can easily happen.” Former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau had approved limited sea action in shallow waters, but the new minister Laurent Nunez calls such operations “incredibly dangerous.”

Conservatives Slam Labour’s Failed Policies

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp blasted Starmer’s promises as “gimmicks that won’t happen.” He slammed Labour for ditching plans to deport migrants to Rwanda, causing a surge in Channel crossings.

“Starmer has admitted there is no deterrent. Illegal immigrants have flooded the Channel since Labour cancelled Rwanda,” Philp said. “The Conservative plan to leave the European Convention on Human Rights will allow speedy deportations and stop the crossings.”

The Home Office insists it remains “committed to working in partnership with France to drive down small-boat crossings” despite the setbacks.