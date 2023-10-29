Friends Star Matthew Perry Dies in Accidental Jacuzzi Drowning

Friends star Matthew Perry has tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to an accidental drowning in his home jacuzzi, as reported by sources to TMZ on Saturday.

Law enforcement sources have indicated that Perry was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday when first responders were called to the scene following a report of a cardiac arrest.

According to sources, the actor was discovered in his jacuzzi, though no drugs were found at the scene, and there was no evidence of foul play.

Matthew Perry became a household name for his portrayal of ‘Chandler Bing’ in the iconic 90s sitcom Friends, which ran for an impressive 10 seasons. The news of his sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock.

Authorities arrived at Perry’s home at around 4 pm, where they found him unresponsive. There was no initial indication of foul play, but robbery-homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

In his last Instagram post earlier this week, Perry shared pictures of himself enjoying his pool, captioning the images with, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”

Perry had publicly struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his life. He first sought rehab treatment in 1997, following a pain medication addiction stemming from a jet skiing accident. Subsequently, he entered rehab in 2001 and 2011.

In 2016, Perry revealed that he had no memory of filming three seasons of Friends due to his addiction battles. His memoir, titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,’ candidly detailed the height of his drug and alcohol addiction, which nearly cost him his life.

Perry’s addiction was so severe that at one point, he was taking up to 55 Vicodin pills a day and had dropped to a mere 128 pounds. He admitted that he didn’t know how to stop.

Moreover, his colon ruptured as a result of opioid addiction when he was 49, leaving him with only a two per cent chance of survival. Perry was in a coma for two weeks and underwent 14 surgeries to repair the extensive abdominal damage.

Despite his struggles, Perry had been on the path to recovery. According to a close friend who was in recovery with him, Perry seemed upbeat and sober in recent weeks.

Matthew Perry was an accomplished actor, and his fame skyrocketed with the NBC sitcom Friends, which followed the lives of six friends in their twenties living in New York City. The show garnered immense popularity during its ten-season run and continues to be beloved by fans even after its conclusion over 15 years ago.

Throughout his career, Perry starred in movies like Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards. While he continued to land roles in movies and television shows after Friends, he never quite achieved the same level of success and longevity as the iconic sitcom.

Our thoughts go out to Matthew Perry’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.