HEALTH WARNING FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers

  • Updated: 22:40
  • , 16 December 2025
FSA Sounds Alarm Over Dubai-Style Chocolate for Allergy Sufferers

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has blasted Dubai-style chocolates, urging allergy sufferers to stay well clear. The warning follows revelations that many of these popular treats fail to meet vital food safety and labelling standards.

Dangerous Allergens Hidden

The FSA flagged concerns earlier this year about unclear or missing allergen info on these products. Now, they have confirmed some chocolates contain hidden peanuts and sesame – common allergens that are not declared on packaging.

Rebecca Sudworth, FSA’s Director of Policy, warned: “Dubai-style chocolate has become hugely popular, but we’ve found some contain peanut and sesame not declared on the label. For someone with allergies, this could be dangerous.”

She added: “With Christmas around the corner, there’s a real risk some products on sale won’t meet our strict UK standards. Be warned – allergy sufferers should avoid these chocolates entirely.”

What You Need to Know

  • The FSA is reviewing samples to check safety and correct labelling.
  • People with any allergies—not just peanut and sesame—are advised to steer clear.
  • Those buying gifts for allergy sufferers should avoid Dubai-style chocolates.
  • Non-allergic consumers can eat them if purchased from reputable brands and retailers.

FSA Tightens the Reins

The watchdog reminds businesses of their duty to ensure food safety and proper labelling. They’ve also partnered with allergy charities to spread the word and safeguard public health.

“We’re keeping a close eye on these products and will update the public with further advice,” said Sudworth. “Sign up to our food alerts to stay in the know.”

For now, if you or a loved one suffer from allergies, think twice before digging into Dubai-style chocolate this Christmas. It could be your last sweet treat.

