Syrian Migrant Avoids Jail in Germany, Now Fights UK Deportation Over Sex Assault Case

Fugitive Flees to Britain After Sex Assault Conviction

Azizadeen Alsheikh Suliman, 31, escaped to the UK after being convicted of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in Germany. The Syrian national fled amid jail threats and crossed the Channel by boat. Suliman, who was originally shot in the foot back home, arrived in the UK under a false name and was housed in an upmarket Cheshire hotel funded by taxpayers.

Captured on European Arrest Warrant

Police arrested Suliman in October after identifying him as a fugitive wanted over the assault. Documents reveal he met the girl in Osnabrück in 2022, touched her bare stomach under her crop top, gave her cannabis, tried to kiss her, and forced unwanted contact to her chest and bottom. The court handed him a suspended sentence.

However, Suliman stopped paying a financial penalty after losing his job and fled the country when his sentence was reactivated.

Claims of Deadly Feuds Back Home

At Westminster Magistrates Court, Suliman claimed a deadly family feud in Syria followed him into Germany. “My cousin killed five males from another family,” he said, adding that in revenge, three of his cousins were killed. He warned deportation would put his life in danger.

Lawyer Fights Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

Defending solicitor Sophia Kerridge argued deporting Suliman would break his Article 8 rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects private and family life.

Meanwhile, the restaurant worker’s bid to remain in Britain drags on amid public anger over taxpayers housing convicted criminals and migrants under false identities.