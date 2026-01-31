Watch Live

DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt

  • Updated: 01:22
  • , 31 January 2026

 

Northwich Officers Nab Drug Dealer on the Run

Jack Day, 32, has been locked up for four years after a lengthy police manhunt. The no fixed abode drug dealer was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 30 January.

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges: involvement in the supply of class A drugs, possession of a knife in public, possession of class B drugs, and driving without insurance.

From Wanted List to Prison Cell

Day was plastered on the national police wanted list in November 2024 linked to illegal drug supply. Despite multiple searches and public appeals, he dodged the cops for nearly a year.

It all came to an end on 15 October 2025 at a petrol station in Speke, where Northwich officers finally caught him.

At the arrest, cops found two mobile phones, £400 cash, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a lock knife on Day. Phone analysis confirmed his active cocaine dealing role.

Police Warning and Community Call

“No matter where you hide, we will find you and bring you to justice,” said Detective Constable Lara Hill.

“Illegal drugs wreck lives and communities. Our team is committed to making Mid Cheshire safer and stopping dealers in their tracks.”

“We can’t do it alone. Residents must stay alert, spot signs of vulnerability, and report concerns on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Extra Penalties for Day

Alongside his prison term, Jack Day must pay £260 in court costs and faces a six-month driving ban.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 04.21.19
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
Police marker tape for cordoning crime scene
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 04.14.15
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 04.04.55
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot

Must READ

DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow
DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid
RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree
SMASH AND GRAB Man Busted After Swindon Town Centre Burglaries
STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears
TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty
BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder

More For You

BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train

More From UK News in Pictures

ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill
HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty
Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl

More From UKNIP

JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton
CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
error: Content is protected !!