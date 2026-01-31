Northwich Officers Nab Drug Dealer on the Run

Jack Day, 32, has been locked up for four years after a lengthy police manhunt. The no fixed abode drug dealer was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 30 January.

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges: involvement in the supply of class A drugs, possession of a knife in public, possession of class B drugs, and driving without insurance.

From Wanted List to Prison Cell

Day was plastered on the national police wanted list in November 2024 linked to illegal drug supply. Despite multiple searches and public appeals, he dodged the cops for nearly a year.

It all came to an end on 15 October 2025 at a petrol station in Speke, where Northwich officers finally caught him.

At the arrest, cops found two mobile phones, £400 cash, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a lock knife on Day. Phone analysis confirmed his active cocaine dealing role.

Police Warning and Community Call

“No matter where you hide, we will find you and bring you to justice,” said Detective Constable Lara Hill. “Illegal drugs wreck lives and communities. Our team is committed to making Mid Cheshire safer and stopping dealers in their tracks.” “We can’t do it alone. Residents must stay alert, spot signs of vulnerability, and report concerns on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Extra Penalties for Day

Alongside his prison term, Jack Day must pay £260 in court costs and faces a six-month driving ban.