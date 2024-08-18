Fulwell Residents on Edge as Night Gang Epidemic Continues

Residents in Fulwell, Sunderland, are on edge as a series of attempted break-ins and car thefts continue to plague the area. The latest incident occurred early on Sunday morning when two youths were caught on CCTV gaining access to a car parked off Newcastle Road.

The CCTV footage shows the suspects entering the vehicle in the early hours, heightening concerns among local residents who have reported a growing number of similar incidents in recent weeks. The wave of attempted thefts has left the community feeling vulnerable, with many taking extra precautions to protect their homes and vehicles.

Police have been notified of the latest break-in attempt and are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Authorities are increasing patrols in the area in an effort to deter further criminal behavior and to reassure concerned locals.

One Fulwell resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “It’s really worrying. We’ve always felt safe here, but lately, you can’t help but feel like you’re being watched. We’ve installed extra security measures, but it’s unsettling knowing these things are happening so close to home.”

The police are continuing their investigations and have asked anyone with information or additional CCTV footage to come forward to help identify the individuals responsible for the spate of thefts.

As the community remains on high alert, residents are being encouraged to double-check locks, keep valuables out of sight, and consider additional security measures such as motion sensor lights and CCTV cameras to protect their properties from further attempts.

The local police force has reassured residents that they are committed to addressing the issue and are working to apprehend those responsible for the recent criminal activity in the area.