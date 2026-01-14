Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal

A former Cornwall funeral director has dodged jail time after being caught preventing the lawful burial of a dead body. Jack Weekes, 32, was handed a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting guilt in a shocking case at Truro Crown Court.

The Gruesome Details

Weekes, owner of J Weekes Funeral Directors in Millbrook, Cornwall, was charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a woman in her 80s. The deceased was supposed to be cremated on October 16, 2023, at Glyn Valley Crematorium.

Due to paperwork issues, the cremation was delayed, but the memorial service still went ahead. Weekes falsely claimed to the registry that the cremation happened at Weston Mill Crematorium in Plymouth. In truth, the body was kept on the funeral home’s premises for over six weeks before the cremation finally took place on December 1.

Sentence and Conditions

15 months in prison, suspended for two years

300 hours of community service to be completed in 12 months

Mandatory mental health treatment

Victim surcharge of £187

Judge James Adkin warned Weekes that any breach of the suspended sentence would land him straight in jail with “no second chance.”

Police and Family Reactions

“Preventing a lawful burial is a profound breach of dignity,” said Detective Inspector Peter Gee, who led the probe. “Our investigation has hopefully brought some support to the family affected by this.”

The investigation began after concerns were raised in March 2024 about how remains were being managed at the Millbrook funeral home. Authorities confirmed that offences related to just one case and that other remains were handled properly.

If you have been affected by crime, support is available. Contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit at 01392 475900.