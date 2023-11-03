Further Charges Laid Following Just Stop Oil Protests in London

In the wake of the recent Just Stop Oil protests in London, an additional 23 individuals have been charged with breaching Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023. They were set to appear in court on Thursday, November 2, as the Metropolitan Police continue to respond to demonstrations in the city.

The protests that triggered these charges occurred on Wednesday, November 1, when demonstrators blocked Earl’s Court Road, near its intersection with Cromwell Road. Metropolitan Police officers swiftly responded to the scene, arriving within four minutes of receiving the initial reports. Subsequently, arrests were made, leading to a total of 36 individuals being taken into custody. Thankfully, the road was reopened to the public within a span of just 28 minutes.

Of the 36 people arrested during the incident, 13 have been released on bail, pending further investigation. Since the commencement of the Just Stop Oil protests in London this week, a total of 98 individuals have been arrested in connection with the demonstrations, with 54 of them facing charges.

The Metropolitan Police anticipate that protest activity may persist in the coming weeks, and officers remain prepared to respond to any future disruptions.

Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023 empowers officers to make arrests if a protester intentionally or recklessly interferes with the use or operation of essential national infrastructure. Arrests can be made in cases where a protester disproportionately interferes with “road transport infrastructure.” The authorities, however, take into account a person’s right to protest before resorting to arrest.

Below are the details of individuals charged in connection with the protests:

Anthony Havey, 14.08.66, of Argyll and Bute

Jessica Sole, 20.02.91, of Islington

Rosemary Venn, 15.05.89, of Leamington Spa

Jamie Russell, 03.08.74, of Shrewsbury

Marcin Wawrzyn, 27.10.81, of Wandsworth

Ami Bennett, 01.06.02, of Birmingham

Merie Ross Gering, 26.04.48, of no fixed address

Leonorah Ward, 30.12.02, of no fixed address

Ruby Hamill, 08.08.04, of no fixed address

Christopher Groves, 10.11.52, of Dudley

Rosemary Robinson, 11.06.54, of Lincoln

Jessica Upton, 31.07.69, of Oxford

Zelda Jeffers, 26.12.47, of Basildon

Chiara Sarti, 13.07.99, of Cambridge

Gilbert Frances Murray, 09.10.57, of Norwich

Christine Kelly, 05.12.58, of Haringey

Gordon Garrick, 01.01.53, of no fixed address

Thomas Barber, 26.02.60, of Nottingham

Taylor Anne, 28.03.49, of Merton

Karen Wildin, 30.04.64, of Southwark

Michelle Cadet-Rose, 14.08.65, of no fixed address

Meredith Williams, 21.10.70, of Abingdon

Samuel Griffiths, 08.09.75, of Argyll and Bute

The situation remains fluid as the authorities continue to respond to and manage protest activities in the city.