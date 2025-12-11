Watch Live

BRAZEN GANG Gang Steal More Than 600 Priceless Museum Artefacts in Middle-of-Night Raid on Bristol Empire Collection

  • Updated: 14:15
  • , 11 December 2025
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist

A brazen gang of four thieves have plundered more than 600 priceless artefacts from Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection in a daring dead-of-night raid. The raiders struck between 1am and 2am on 25th September, breaking into a building on Cumberland Road housing the treasured items.

Detectives have now released CCTV images of four men they’re desperate to track down over the audacious burglary, which has robbed the city of a “significant” chunk of its cultural heritage. The stolen haul – described simply as “over 600 items of various descriptions” – represents a devastating blow to Bristol’s historical legacy.

Detective Constable Dan Burgan didn’t mince his words about the scale of the loss. “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city,” he said, launching an urgent appeal for witnesses to come forward.

‘Donations That Provided Insight Into British History’

The detective revealed that many of the nicked artefacts had been generously donated to the museum over the years. “These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice,” DC Burgan added.

So far, officers have been working flat out reviewing mountains of CCTV footage, conducting forensic investigations and speaking with the victims in a bid to nail the culprits. But they desperately need the public’s eyes and ears to crack the case wide open.

CCTV Captures Four Suspects

The released security camera images show four white men, each with distinctive features that cops reckon someone must recognise. The first suspect is described as having a medium to stocky build, sporting a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers and black trainers.

His accomplice cuts a slimmer figure, dressed in a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers. The third raider wore a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts and white trainers – and here’s the crucial detail that could crack the case: he appeared to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

The fourth member of the gang is described as having a large build and was kitted out in a distinctive two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers. That eye-catching jacket could be the key to identifying this suspect.

Museum’s ‘Unique’ Collection Documents Empire Links

The ransacked collection is described as “unique”, documenting the fascinating and complex links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century right up to recent times. It’s an irreplaceable treasure trove that can never truly be replaced.

The stolen items include photographs, papers and souvenirs belonging to Britons who lived and worked in the colonies. These aren’t just dusty old objects gathering cobwebs in storage – they’re genuine pieces of history that tell the story of Britain’s global reach and the people who shaped it.

Area Hit By 47 Burglaries in 12 Months

The museum raid is just the latest in a spate of break-ins plaguing the area. Avon and Somerset Police have recorded a staggering 47 burglary cases in the last 12 months around the museum, accounting for 2.6 per cent of overall crime in the same period.

That’s nearly one burglary a week in the neighbourhood, suggesting either there’s a persistent gang operating in the area or it’s become a known soft target for opportunistic thieves. Either way, it’s a worrying pattern that’ll have locals looking over their shoulders.

Police are now urging anyone with information about the burglary to come forward immediately. Even the smallest detail could prove crucial in recovering these priceless pieces of Bristol’s heritage and putting the raiders behind bars where they belong.

Follow for more updates on Britannia Daily

Recommended for you

Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
STREET CHAOS Drink-Driver Arrest After Feltham Crash Turns Violent
Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
HORRIFIC FIRE Two Men Convicted Over Bradford House Fire Tragedy
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
PRESSURE MOUNTS US-Ukraine Talks Heat Up as Trump Sets Christmas Deadline for Peace Deal
Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex
CLEAN UP Massive Clean-Up Underway After Shipping Containers Wash Ashore in West Sussex

Must READ

CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
TEEN THREATENED CCTV Snap Released After Shocking Teen Bike Robbery in West London
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
SERIAL LIFTER Battery Bandits Busted: 40 Theft Charges Hit Kent and Surrey Crooks
Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
SAD ENDING Tragic Discovery in Hunt for Missing 85-Year-Old Woman
Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
HIT BY A TRAIN Tragedy Strikes at Black Country Railway Station
600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
PRICELESS 600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist
Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
SHOP BAN Serial Shoplifter Jailed and Banned from Wearing Wigs in Shops
Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
MIRDER CHARGE Man Charged Over 5-Year-Old Birmingham Canal Murder
Canterbury Man Charged with GBH After Sussex Avenue Assault
TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Charged Over Teen Girl Sex Assault in Canterbury
Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate's A299
HOT WHEELS Car Goes Up in Flames on Ramsgate’s A299
Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos
NOT SPECIAL Evri sacks couriers after Poole parcel chaos

More For You

Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles
URGENT RECALL Disaronno Recall Shocker: Glass Fragments Found in Bottles
US Troops Storm Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Daring Helicopter Raid as Trump Ramps Up the Heat on Maduro
TAKEN US Seizes Sanctioned Venezuelan Oil Tanker in Thunderous Blow to Maduro
Predator Jailed for Sex Attacks on Two Nine-Year-Old Boys in Nottingham Park
BRUTAL ATTACK Predator Jailed for Sex Attacks on Two Nine-Year-Old Boys in Nottingham Park
Police Hunt Hull Man Over Early Morning Robbery
MANHUNT Police Hunt Hull Man Over Early Morning Robbery

More From UK News in Pictures

Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Why Acetal Plastic Sheets Remain Essential for UK Engineers
Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
LOCALS HORRIFED Shock as 64-Year-Old Ex-Patient Found Living in Tent Outside Flats
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
With the XRP ETF now approved, how can one earn $15,700 per day? Arc Miner offers a new solution for XRP enthusiasts
Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Huge police blitz launched in Stockbridge Village and Huyton
Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Teen Linked to Brutal Oxford Attack
Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
LIFE SENTANCE Basildon Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal 2024 Attack
JAIL PLOT Five Jailed Over Daring Chelmsford Prison Escape Plot
Man in Stable Condition After Leeds Shooting: West Yorkshire Police Launch Major Investigation
MANHUNT Hunt Underway After Woman Held At Knifepoint and Sexually Assaulted by Masked Gang
M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
FESTIVAL THANK YOU M20 Chaos Incoming! Operation Brock Set to Snarl Christmas Getaways
Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert

BREAKING

MASK MANDATE Southampton Hospital Joins the List with Critical Alert
Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could 'Cause a Riot'
STOKE UNREST Defence Barrister Warns Rape Video Could Spark UK Riots
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Driver Jailed Over Drilling Rig Death of Mental Health Worker
Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
POLICE STING Drug Lords and Prostitutes Bosses Arrested in Milton Keynes Sting
Missing woman from Sittingbourne
FIND HER Missing woman from Sittingbourne
Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
CLEAN SHEET Justice Secretary David Lammy Eyes Scrapping Old Childhood Offences from Records
Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester
POLICE APPEAL Police Hunt Family of Nigerian Student Brutally Assaulted in Leicester

More From UKNIP

Colchester Man Sentenced in Absentia for Shocking Taxi Sex Assault
CAUGHT ON CAMERA Colchester Man Sentenced in Absentia for Shocking Taxi Sex Assault
Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Attempted Rape of Teen
RAPIST JAILED Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Attempted Rape of Teen
Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Islington
FIND KAI Missing 13-Year-Old Boy in Islington
Urgent: Police Hunt Missing Westminster Man Last Seen Leaving Hospital
FIND HIM Urgent: Police Hunt Missing Westminster Man Last Seen Leaving Hospital