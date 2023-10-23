Gangland Figure Dave Courtney Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Dave Courtney, the notorious former gangster and actor, has been discovered dead in his South London home, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 64-year-old former TV actor and showman, known for his flamboyant personality and colourful past, was found lifeless in his bed by a lodger who had been sharing his residence. According to reports, Courtney had placed a pillow over his face, which may have been an attempt to muffle the sound of the gunshot.

It is said that on the day before his tragic death, Courtney had enjoyed a day out with friends, attending a League One match where Charlton Athletic triumphed over Reading with a 4-0 victory. He shared his excitement on social media, posting pictures and updates about the event.

A close friend revealed, “They stayed up until 4am drinking and went to bed. At around 11 am, his lodger and friend Brendan went to look in Dave’s bedroom because it was very quiet. He found Dave in bed with a pillow placed across his face and he had been shot in the head.”

While initial impressions suggest that Courtney took his own life, the police are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the circumstances surrounding his death.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the local community, as Courtney was a well-known and somewhat polarizing figure in London’s East End. His £650,000 end-of-terrace residence in Plumstead, known as “Camelot Castle,” had become a local landmark adorned with murals depicting him in various heroic poses.

Neighbors and friends shared their memories of the man, describing him as someone who battled chronic arthritis and was known to own a collection of decommissioned firearms, which he considered as ornaments. Despite his reputation as a former gangster, many remembered him as a gentleman with a zest for life.

However, friends also acknowledged that Courtney had faced financial difficulties, health problems, and family disputes in recent months. A statement from his family confirmed the tragic nature of his death and announced that funeral arrangements would be provided in due course.

Dave Courtney’s life was marked by a tumultuous journey from the criminal underworld to the world of entertainment, where he wrote books, appeared in films, and became a prominent figure in the UK’s gangland history. His death leaves behind a complex legacy that will be remembered by many.