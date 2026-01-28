Man Locked Up After Explosive Discovery

Harry Whittaker, 33, from Caddington, Bedfordshire, is behind bars after cops found a stash of deadly homemade bombs and toxic chemicals in his garden shed. The shocking haul included uranium, potassium cyanide, mercury, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Paramedics’ Tip-Off Leads to Major Police Raid

Whittaker came under suspicion when paramedics treated him for chemical burns and injuries from handling hazardous materials on 6 May 2024. He hinted at more dangerous gear hidden at home. Cops quickly raided the shed, sparking a huge police operation.

Counter Terrorism Unit Steps In

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command took charge due to the extreme threat. Specialists cordoned off the area for more than two weeks while bomb disposal experts safely detonated some devices containing black powder. Disturbingly, some chemicals were labelled with anti-Semitic and Islamophobic slurs.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Met Counter Terrorism Command: “Whittaker’s reckless bomb-making put his entire neighbourhood at serious risk. Though he claimed scientific curiosity, his actions endangered himself, his family, and everyone nearby.”

Extremist Links but No Evidence of Planned Attack

Investigators uncovered Whittaker’s fascination with extreme right-wing ideology. However, there was no proof he intended to use the explosives in an attack. He pleaded guilty to possessing regulated poisons and illegal ammo but denied some explosive-related charges.

45 Months’ Prison and a 10-Year Behaviour Order

On 27 October, Whittaker was found guilty at the Old Bailey of multiple offences, including making and possessing explosives under the Explosive Substances Act 1883. Sentenced on 28 January, he faces 45 months inside plus a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred, Bedfordshire Police: “This case has caused major upset in the community. Thanks to the Met’s specialists and Bedfordshire officers for their hard work. We urge the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately.”

See something suspicious? Report it now at www.gov.uk/ACT or call 999 in an emergency.