Gatwick Announces Public Consultation for Northern Runway Project

London Gatwick Airport, in a significant move towards sustainable development, has announced refined plans for its ambitious Northern Runway project. After initial submission to the Planning Inspectorate, the airport has identified three key changes aimed at minimizing environmental impact and enhancing design flexibility.

The airport is now turning to the public for input, launching a consultation on December 13, 2023. This initiative invites feedback from the public, landowners, and stakeholders on the proposed modifications. The consultation period, crucial for incorporating public opinion into the final proposal, will remain open until 11:59 pm on January 21, 2024.

The proposed changes include an expansion in the design parameters for the North Terminal International Departure Lounge’s southern extension, a reduction and repurposing of the new Central Area Recycling Enclosure (CARE) facility, and a revision to the Surface Water Treatment Works system. Detailed information about these changes and instructions for participating in the consultation are available on Gatwick Airport’s website.

This project, accepted for examination by the Planning Inspectorate on August 3, 2023, is not just an infrastructure development. It represents a significant economic opportunity, promising to create approximately 14,000 new jobs and contribute £1 billion annually to the regional economy through enhanced tourism, trade, and business activities. Gatwick’s Northern Runway project, aiming to operate alongside the Main Runway, is a step towards redefining the region’s economic and environmental landscape.

Tim Norwood, Chief Planning Officer, London Gatwick, said: “Our engagement with the public and stakeholders to date has been invaluable in helping us shape our Northern Runway plans. However, since the submission of our DCO application, we have identified a number of small improvements we would like to make to our proposal. We are therefore asking for views on three discrete changes to our plans and would welcome any feedback people may want to make.”