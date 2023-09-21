GB News Addresses Allegations Against Presenter Dan Wootton

GB News, the UK-based channel, has issued a statement regarding the ongoing allegations against one of its presenters, Dan Wootton. The network stated that while they are “monitoring” the allegations, they have not been “proved by an independent body” as of yet.

Dan Wootton hosts a self-titled show on GB News from Mondays to Thursdays. In July, he addressed viewers, acknowledging “errors of judgement” but vehemently denied any criminal activity. These allegations include claims that he used fake online identities and offered money to media colleagues in exchange for sexually explicit material featuring themselves.

The situation escalated recently when Dame Caroline Dinenage, the chair of the House of Commons media committee, wrote to GB News’ chief executive, Angelos Frangopoulos. In her letter, Dame Caroline inquired about the investigations or processes undertaken since the allegations against Wootton became public. She highlighted that The Sun newspaper, Wootton’s former employer until 2021, is conducting an “ongoing investigation into his alleged behavior.” Additionally, the publishers of Mail Online had previously announced that they had “paused” Wootton’s column.

In his response to Dame Caroline, Mr. Frangopoulos acknowledged the serious nature of the allegations against Wootton. However, he noted that as far as GB News is aware, none of these allegations have been admitted or proven by an independent body. He added that GB News would take appropriate steps if a formal complaint were raised by a member of their staff.

Wootton himself addressed the allegations on his show in July, characterising them as a “witch hunt” instigated by “nefarious players.” The Metropolitan Police had stated that they were assessing information to determine if any criminal offence had occurred but clarified that there was no police investigation at that time.

In light of these developments, GB News has also been involved in covering sexual assault and rape allegations against Russell Brand. Frangopoulos defended the station’s coverage, emphasising that none of the allegations had been admitted or proven by an independent body. Russell Brand has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that all his relationships were consensual.

This situation has sparked discussions and debates within GB News itself. Presenter Bev Turner expressed strong support for Russell Brand, suggesting that the allegations may have been published due to his anti-vaccine views and because he is perceived as a threat to certain media outlets. Wootton, who was one of the presenters discussing the Brand allegations, cautioned on air about the risks of rushing to conclusions regarding people accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Frangopoulos concluded by stating that GB News had provided a wide range of views and allowed presenters to fully debate the matter, citing compliance with Ofcom regulations.