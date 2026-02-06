A furious manhunt ended with Mohammed Hamid, 50, locked up for over a decade for his role in a savage assault that left a 17-year-old boy with devastating, life-altering injuries.

Planned Attack Caught on CCTV

Hamid, formerly from Luton, was the getaway driver in a vicious, pre-planned attack. Police swooped after emergency services found the unconscious teenager at 1.20am on 2 June 2022, beneath a railway bridge on Telford Way, Luton.

Initially thought to be a hit-and-run victim, medics later confirmed the boy suffered a traumatic brain injury with no other trauma, ruling out a crash.

Bedfordshire Police launched a thorough investigation, uncovering CCTV footage from a nearby car park. The video showed the teen getting into a vehicle briefly before heading towards Telford Way. Moments later, a BMW screeched up and four masked men armed with baseball bats leapt out.

Masked Mob Launches Vicious Assault

Two attackers chased the teen beneath the bridge, out of camera view, and brutally struck him.

Hamid, behind the wheel of the BMW, then sped away with the gang, dumping the car later in Farley Hill, Luton.

The victim was left with severe brain damage, his life shattered despite intensive medical care.

Justice Served at Luton Crown Court

Hamid, already behind bars on separate charges, faced Luton Crown Court and was found guilty of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH). He was sentenced to a hefty 10 years and 9 months behind bars.

Police praised the investigation that brought the violent criminal to justice, sending a strong warning to anyone planning similar attacks.