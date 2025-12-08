Girl, 14, Lured to Woods, Shot Dead and Set on Fire by Teens

A chilling murder in Florida has shocked a small town after a 14-year-old girl was lured into the woods, shot multiple times, and set ablaze.

Teen Victim Lured by Fake Romance

Danika Troy vanished on December 1. Her body was later found in a wooded area of Pace, Florida. Her mother, Ashley Troy, revealed that 16-year-old Gabriel Williams pretended to like Danika just to lure her to a deadly trap.

“I still need answers. I’m just left asking why. She just wanted to be in love,” Ashley told the New York Post.

Two Teens Charged with Brutal Murder

Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, are charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Authorities believe the killing followed an online spat during Thanksgiving, where Danika blocked Blevins on social media.

Blevins’ mum told police her son snuck home late, claiming to smoke a cigarette – but no smoke smell was detected.

Danika’s mum called the online fight claim an excuse and blamed a dark influence for the crime. Both teens remain in juvenile detention without bond.

Gun Probably Stolen from Murderer’s Own Home

Sheriff Bob Johnson said the gun used was likely stolen from Williams’ mother. He warned prosecutors would seek to charge the teens as adults due to the seriousness of the crime.

“You do an adult crime, you need to do adult time,” said the sheriff.

Community in Shock

Neighbours described the town as usually quiet, now rocked by fear.

“It shocks me. It’s always been so quiet here, and it’s getting bad. It’s terrifying, in fact,” said local Sue Petrisch.

The Santa Rosa County District School District expressed deep sorrow over the loss of one of their students, sending condolences to the family.