Girl Fatally Injured in Tooting Bec Road Crash

Detectives are hunting for witnesses after a fatal collision in Lambeth left an 11-year-old girl dead. The crash happened around 12:50pm on Friday, 12 December at the junction of Garrads Road and Tooting Bec Road.

The young victim was struck by a car and rushed to hospital by London ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">Ambulance Service. Despite desperate efforts by medics, she sadly died on Monday, 5 January.

Man Arrested but Now on Bail

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence. He has since been released on bail as police continue their investigation.

Police Plea for Witnesses

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond expressed her sorrow for the family’s loss. “The victim’s family are going through unimaginable pain, and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” she said.

“We have spoken to several witnesses but urge anyone who was near the scene to come forward with information that could help us solve this case.”

How to Help

If you witnessed the collision or have any info, call police on 101 quoting reference 3570/12DEC25. Lambeth detectives are keen to hear from anyone who can assist.