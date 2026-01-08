Two women, aged 18 and 47, suffered life-changing injuries in a disturbing incident at The Nursery around 3pm on July 6 last year.

Two Teen Girls Arrested on Day of Attack

On the same day, police arrested two 16-year-old girls on suspicion of attempted murder.

One Girl Pleads Guilty to Serious Assault

One of the girls faced charges of grievous bodily harm without intent against both women. She pleaded guilty to this charge but was found not guilty of the more severe offence of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Young Offender Sentenced to Detention and Training Order

The girl, now 17, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on January 7 for sentencing. She was handed a one-year detention and training order.

This punishment means she will spend half her sentence locked up in a young offender institution, with the remainder served in the community.