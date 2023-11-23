Today: November 23, 2023

Girl suffers serious injuries in collision with van in Swindon

A 13-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a collision with a van in Swindon yesterday evening (22/11).

At around 5pm, we responded to reports that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a van in Cheney Manor Industrial Estate near the B4006 roundabout.

The girl suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 190 of yesterday’s date.

Alternatively, they can contact the team directly at [email protected].

