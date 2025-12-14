Girlguiding Ban on Trans Girls Sparks UK-Wide Protests

Protests erupted across the UK yesterday after Girlguiding announced a controversial new rule banning transgender girls from joining. The move has rocked the organisation’s 300,000-strong membership, covering Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers.

What’s the New Rule?

Earlier this year, Girlguiding declared only individuals legally registered as female can become members. This means transgender girls are no longer eligible to take part in the organisation’s activities and support networks.

Outcry from Protesters

Campaigners slammed the policy as “harmful and discriminatory.” They argue that it unfairly excludes a vulnerable group of young people from vital community experiences.

“This decision shuts the door on transgender girls who want to benefit from Girlguiding’s support,” said one protest organiser.

Girlguiding Defends Its Decision

The organisation says the policy change is necessary to comply with a recent Supreme Court ruling defining legal sex. They insist they remain committed to supporting all young people within the law’s framework.

The latest row reignites debate on whether groups should phase in such policy changes to protect existing members or enforce them immediately to meet legal requirements.