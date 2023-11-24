Girls Aloud Announce Birmingham Stop on Their “The Girls Aloud Sho

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the formation of the iconic pop band Girls Aloud, and to celebrate, they have announced an exciting arena tour, including a much-anticipated stop in Birmingham.

Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, Nicola, and Sarah, who came together as Girls Aloud following their win on “Popstars: The Rivals” two decades ago, are set to bring an electrifying performance to the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. The concert, scheduled for Tuesday, 18 June, promises to be a highlight for fans old and new.

The tour, aptly named “The Girls Aloud Show,” will feature a lineup of the band’s historic pop hits. Fans can expect live renditions of their No.1 hits like “Sound Of The Underground,” “The Promise,” and “I’ll Stand By You.” The show will also include beloved classics such as “Love Machine,” “Call The Shots,” “Biology,” “Something New,” and “The Show,” guaranteeing a night filled with nostalgic hits.

The announcement of the tour has sparked immense excitement among the band’s loyal fanbase, as well as those who have followed their individual careers since the group’s hiatus. The tour is not just a celebration of their two decades in music but also a testament to their enduring legacy in the pop world.

Tickets for the Birmingham show are set to go on sale at 9 am on Friday, 1 December. Given the band’s popularity and the significance of this anniversary tour, tickets are expected to be in high demand.

For fans eager to be a part of this memorable event, mark your calendars and be ready to secure your tickets to witness Girls Aloud live in concert. This tour is set to be a spectacular showcase of the band’s journey and their contributions to the pop music landscape.

Stay tuned for more music news and updates on this upcoming tour.