Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street

  • Updated: 14:05
  • , 11 January 2026
Two men have admitted assault after a brazen glass bottle attack in Erdington. The incident, tackled by West Midlands Police’s Operation Fearless, has left both facing jail time.

The Violent Incident

On the afternoon of July 2 last year, cops rushed to a pub on Erdington street/" title="High Street" rel="nofollow">High Street following reports of a disorder. A man had been seriously hurt after being struck with a glass bottle.

Police launched an immediate investigation, piecing together CCTV footage to uncover the full story and track down the culprits.

Suspects Identified and Charged

Officers identified 35-year-old Omar Clarke and 59-year-old Herbert Palmer from the local community. The footage showed Clarke pushing the victim and then smashing a bottle over his head. Palmer joined the fray, doubling down on the violent assault.

Both men were arrested and charged. Clarke pleaded guilty to Section 18 GBH and possession of an offensive weapon in public. Palmer admitted Section 20 GBH.

Justice on the Horizon

The sentencing is set for March at Birmingham crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court. The brutal attack on Erdington High Street has sent a clear message: disorder will not be tolerated.

