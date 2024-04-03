UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation

A woman has been arrested after jewellery was stolen from a pensioner in Swanley

A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet

Home Breaking Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
screenshot 2024 04 03 at 17.57.16

Counter-Terrorism Police Lead Investigation as International Authorities Collaborate in Search

A frantic manhunt spanning continents has been initiated to apprehend a suspected hit squad believed to be responsible for the stabbing of Iranian journalist Pouria Zeraati in southwest London.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Friday afternoon outside Zeraati’s residence in Wimbledon, where the 36-year-old journalist was viciously attacked and wounded in the leg. Moments after the assault, two suspects swiftly fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third individual, eventually making their way to Heathrow Airport.

The blue Mazda 3 used by the assailants was later discovered abandoned in the New Malden area, sparking an intensive forensic examination by authorities as local searches intensified.

Collaborating in the investigation are counter-terrorism units from the Metropolitan Police, Britain’s secret intelligence services, the National Crime Agency, and Interpol. Their collective efforts aim to track down and apprehend the perpetrators who hastily left the UK within hours of the attack.

Zeraati, a journalist with Iran International, was en route to record the Last Word programme at 2:49 pm when he fell victim to the violent assault. Despite his injuries, Zeraati took to Instagram from his hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from well-wishers.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the importance of identifying and bringing the suspects to justice. He urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but given Zeraati’s profession and recent threats against UK-based Iranian journalists, anti-terror officers are leading the probe.

Iran International, where Zeraati is employed, operates as a dissident channel offering independent coverage of Iran. However, the Tehran regime has branded it a terrorist organization, escalating tensions between the channel and Iranian authorities.

Amidst denials of involvement from Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK, concerns over the safety of dissident voices persist. Recent sanctions imposed by the Foreign Office against members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps underscore the ongoing threats faced by individuals associated with Iran International.

The incident follows a pattern of attempted attacks and intimidation against individuals with links to the UK, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and security measures.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities urge anyone with information to contact the police hotline at 0800 789 321, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in combating such acts of violence and intimidation

Post Views: 4

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon
Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne
Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty
Essex Police Launch Appeal Following Serious Collision in Howe Green, Chelmsford
Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash

READ NEXT:

UK announces increased funding for China Capabilities Programme
Two people have been killed after Waltham Abbey Collision
A man has now tragically died after suffering serious injuries following a hit-and-run collision in Smethwick
Tragic Death of Recovery Driver in M42 Collision in Warwickshire
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was tragically killed in a collision with a car in Brighton
29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed
Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site
Breaking

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run
Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe
A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne
Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland
UK and US Must Stop “Backsliding” on Support for Israel, Says Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Breaking

London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade

US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit
Nitrous Oxide Thefts Surge Following Reclassification as Class C Drug, Suppliers Warn NHS
Is the Party Over? Prime Drinks Allegedly Spotted Selling for Just 31p
Incident Near Erith Station Prompts Police Response after Homeless Man is attacked
Will Last Seen in Plympton Area
Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village
Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw
NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024
BreakingLONDON

EastEnders Star Cheryl Fergison Shares Ordeal of 24 Hours in A&E: “Complete Agony”

Breaking

Rock Legend Roger Daltrey Opens Up About Health and Age: “I’m on my way out”

Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill
Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater
Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?
Man Hospitalised After Stabbing Incident in West Ealing; Suspect in Custody
Ant and Dec Announce Final Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, Leaving Viewers Heartbroken
British-American actor Chance Perdomo Dies Aged 27
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him
A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years
Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm
PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty
BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year
Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon
Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

Breaking

Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation

Breaking

Officers Rescue Child from West London River

RECOMMENDED

Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months
Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars
Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead
Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt
Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs
Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London
BreakingLONDON

Three Escape Unharmed from Erith Flat Fire

Breaking

Two years ago today, a young man’s life was tragically ended in a car wash shooting

BreakingLONDON

Engineering Works to Disrupt South London Train Services Over Easter Weekend

BreakingLONDON

London Supermarkets Announce Easter Weekend Opening Times

Breaking

Man Jailed for Carrying Knife Faces Attempted Murder Charge

Breaking

Police Seeks Public Assistance in Robbery Investigation

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Advises on Car Insurance Amidst £279 Increase in Premiums

Breaking

Six Discharged After Mass Food Poisoning Incident at Lewes Prison

Breaking

Urgent Hunt for Unknown Man After Two Women Raped by Attacker Targeting Lone Women

BreakingLONDON

Son Spared Jail for “Mercy Killing” of Dementia-Suffering Mother

BreakingLONDON

TSB Bank Customers Encounter Digital Service Issues

Breaking

Third Person Charged in Enfield Murder Case

Breaking

Three People Rushed to Hospital After Violent Robbery in Chelsea Shop

Breaking

Teenager Charged with Attempted Murder after Man Stabbed in Fight on Train to Beckenham Junction

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

SUSSEX

RNLI and Coastguard Locates and Lost Dinghy

Breaking

Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation

SUSSEX

Brighton’s i360’s Turbine Upgrade to Spin Debt into Electricity

Top Stories

Breaking

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead

Breaking

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Breaking

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Breaking

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Breaking

Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone

Breaking

Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth

BreakingLONDON

South London Courts Witness Surge in Jailings: Faces Behind Bars

BreakingLONDON

The Graham Norton Show: Behind the Scenes Revealed

SUSSEX

Dispersal Order in Barnham After Brawl at Railway Station

Breaking

Man Hit by Car Outside Clapham North Tube Station

Breaking

Benjamin Netanyahu to Undergo Surgery

BreakingLONDON

Four people have been arrested as police took action to prevent “serious disruption” of events this weekend

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend
Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London
Person Stabbed on Hackney Road, Police Shut Street for Investigation

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.