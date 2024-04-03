Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Counter-Terrorism Police Lead Investigation as International Authorities Collaborate in Search

A frantic manhunt spanning continents has been initiated to apprehend a suspected hit squad believed to be responsible for the stabbing of Iranian journalist Pouria Zeraati in southwest London.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Friday afternoon outside Zeraati’s residence in Wimbledon, where the 36-year-old journalist was viciously attacked and wounded in the leg. Moments after the assault, two suspects swiftly fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third individual, eventually making their way to Heathrow Airport.

The blue Mazda 3 used by the assailants was later discovered abandoned in the New Malden area, sparking an intensive forensic examination by authorities as local searches intensified.

Collaborating in the investigation are counter-terrorism units from the Metropolitan Police, Britain’s secret intelligence services, the National Crime Agency, and Interpol. Their collective efforts aim to track down and apprehend the perpetrators who hastily left the UK within hours of the attack.

Zeraati, a journalist with Iran International, was en route to record the Last Word programme at 2:49 pm when he fell victim to the violent assault. Despite his injuries, Zeraati took to Instagram from his hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support from well-wishers.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the importance of identifying and bringing the suspects to justice. He urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but given Zeraati’s profession and recent threats against UK-based Iranian journalists, anti-terror officers are leading the probe.

Iran International, where Zeraati is employed, operates as a dissident channel offering independent coverage of Iran. However, the Tehran regime has branded it a terrorist organization, escalating tensions between the channel and Iranian authorities.

Amidst denials of involvement from Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK, concerns over the safety of dissident voices persist. Recent sanctions imposed by the Foreign Office against members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps underscore the ongoing threats faced by individuals associated with Iran International.

The incident follows a pattern of attempted attacks and intimidation against individuals with links to the UK, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and security measures.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities urge anyone with information to contact the police hotline at 0800 789 321, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in combating such acts of violence and intimidation