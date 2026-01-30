An American film student has been locked up for life after stabbing his girlfriend to death in her London flat — then trying to pin the blame on her.

Roommate Row Ends in Tragedy

Zhe Wang, 31, was killed by her boyfriend and fellow Goldsmiths student, Joshua Michals, 26, following a bitter argument. The victim believed Michals had given her an STI, sparking a deadly confrontation at her Lewisham home.

The Old Bailey trial heard that Michals “flew into a rage” during the meeting at her flat. Wang was later found with two fatal stab wounds.

False Claims and Callous Behaviour

Michals insisted Wang was “germophobic” and claimed she became distressed after developing a rash, which she wrongly thought was an STI. He alleged she attacked him first with a knife.

But the judge dismissed this version, branding Michals’ failure to call emergency services immediately after the attack “callous.”

Judge Richard Marks KC said, “You were thinking only of yourself. If help had been called sooner, Ms Wang could have survived.”

Life Behind Bars for Michals

Sentencing, Judge Marks said Michals “lost complete control in a fury,” inflicting two serious facial wounds with a kitchen knife. The second wound involved “significant use of force.”

Michals had also called his father and solicitor before dialling 999 and threw Wang’s phone in a bin, which was later recovered at a Newham waste site.

Family Breaks Silence

Wang’s cousin, Xiao Li Wang, spoke via video link from China, describing the family’s heartbreak and disbelief. “Nobody wanted to believe what we had been told; it felt like something you see in the movies,” she said.

Describing Wang as a “positive, hardworking, passionate” woman, Xiao Li added that the tragedy was hard to comprehend.

Relationship Troubles Revealed in Court

The pair met on campus and had an on-again, off-again relationship in 2023. Michals admitted feeling ambivalent due to Wang’s phobia of germs.

After finding a red spot on Wang’s skin post-sex, she demanded an STD test and threatened to drag Michals to a GP. He refused, sending her an old test result with dates removed instead.

Jurors learned Michals never had an STI.

On March 20, 2024, Michals visited Wang with a charcuterie board, hoping to ease tensions. However, the meeting ended in violence.

He claimed Wang attacked him with a knife after he emerged from the bathroom, but this was rejected by the jury.

Judge Slams Michals’ Deception and Selfishness

Judge Marks said Michals showed “a real lack of sensitivity and selfishness.” Sending Wang an old STI test was “an unkind and cynical act of deception.”

The judge ruled the scratches on Michals’ neck were suffered during Wang’s desperate fight for her life.

“When she stopped moving, you said you believed she was dead but callously failed to check or call for help,” the judge added.

“Medical evidence suggests she was still alive and might be alive today if you had called emergency services immediately.”

The jury found Michals guilty of murder last month. His lawyer acknowledged his client’s regret, but the judge said this was never expressed in court.