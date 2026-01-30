Watch Live

STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears

  • Updated: 00:20
  • , 31 January 2026

An American film student has been locked up for life after stabbing his girlfriend to death in her London flat — then trying to pin the blame on her.

Roommate Row Ends in Tragedy

Zhe Wang, 31, was killed by her boyfriend and fellow Goldsmiths student, Joshua Michals, 26, following a bitter argument. The victim believed Michals had given her an STI, sparking a deadly confrontation at her Lewisham home.

The Old Bailey trial heard that Michals “flew into a rage” during the meeting at her flat. Wang was later found with two fatal stab wounds.

False Claims and Callous Behaviour

Michals insisted Wang was “germophobic” and claimed she became distressed after developing a rash, which she wrongly thought was an STI. He alleged she attacked him first with a knife.

But the judge dismissed this version, branding Michals’ failure to call emergency services immediately after the attack “callous.”

Judge Richard Marks KC said, “You were thinking only of yourself. If help had been called sooner, Ms Wang could have survived.”

Life Behind Bars for Michals

Sentencing, Judge Marks said Michals “lost complete control in a fury,” inflicting two serious facial wounds with a kitchen knife. The second wound involved “significant use of force.”

Michals had also called his father and solicitor before dialling 999 and threw Wang’s phone in a bin, which was later recovered at a Newham waste site.

Family Breaks Silence

Wang’s cousin, Xiao Li Wang, spoke via video link from China, describing the family’s heartbreak and disbelief. “Nobody wanted to believe what we had been told; it felt like something you see in the movies,” she said.

Describing Wang as a “positive, hardworking, passionate” woman, Xiao Li added that the tragedy was hard to comprehend.

Relationship Troubles Revealed in Court

The pair met on campus and had an on-again, off-again relationship in 2023. Michals admitted feeling ambivalent due to Wang’s phobia of germs.

After finding a red spot on Wang’s skin post-sex, she demanded an STD test and threatened to drag Michals to a GP. He refused, sending her an old test result with dates removed instead.

Jurors learned Michals never had an STI.

On March 20, 2024, Michals visited Wang with a charcuterie board, hoping to ease tensions. However, the meeting ended in violence.

He claimed Wang attacked him with a knife after he emerged from the bathroom, but this was rejected by the jury.

Judge Slams Michals’ Deception and Selfishness

Judge Marks said Michals showed “a real lack of sensitivity and selfishness.” Sending Wang an old STI test was “an unkind and cynical act of deception.”

The judge ruled the scratches on Michals’ neck were suffered during Wang’s desperate fight for her life.

“When she stopped moving, you said you believed she was dead but callously failed to check or call for help,” the judge added.

“Medical evidence suggests she was still alive and might be alive today if you had called emergency services immediately.”

The jury found Michals guilty of murder last month. His lawyer acknowledged his client’s regret, but the judge said this was never expressed in court.

 

Recommended for you

G_17MjeXcAAmYEa
TRAIN HORROR Birmingham Man Avoids Jail After Sexual Assault on Coventry Train
G_2Jlq_XIAEdfgy
JAIL TIME Castleford Man Locked Up for Rape and Coercive Control
Police-1
CARRYING A KNIFE Knife Arrest Leads to Jail for Sheffield Man
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 03.20.29
STABBING SPREE Ex-Teacher Jailed for Knife Rampage in Southampton

Must READ

TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty
BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder
ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill
HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty
Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker
FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash

More For You

CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!
MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Jailed for Sex Assault on Intoxicated Woman in Aberdeen
PRESTIGIOUS LONDON SCHOOL Ex-Learning Mentor Jailed for 8 Years Over Abuse of Vulnerable Girls
SWITCHED Man Jailed for Brutal Attack After Night Out

More From UK News in Pictures

DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
MANHUNT Armed Burglary Shakes Ramsgate Business Park
PEER PRESSURE Woman Jailed for Sneaking £10 Worth of Drugs Into Bridgend Prison
TERROR TAG UK Balks at Banning Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Despite EU Terror Tag
LIFEBOAT BOOST Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station Draws Record Crowds in 2025
CALLS FOR RELEASE 5-Year-Old Held in US Detention Sick and Depressed, Say Lawmakers
UNPROVKED ATTACK Bully Biker Jailed for Slapping Nine-Year-Old Girl
BEHIND BARS Big Haul Burglars Behind Bars After £347k Plant Theft Bust
TRAGIC FIND Mystery Death in Exeter City Centre
IN THE CLEAR Man Cleared After Fatal Torquay Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
MAJOR PLAYERS EncroChat Drug Dealers Jailed for 75 Years Over Military-Grade Weapons Plot
BRING HIM HOME Have You Seen Missing Teen Kane?
ABBEY WOOD ATTACK Shock on Elizabeth Line: Detective’s Hunt for Sexual Assault Suspect
MAJOR LEGAL WIN Egyptian Flees to UK After Running Over Cop, Wins Asylum Appeal

More From UKNIP

DURABILITY ISSUE New Game-Changer Hits Boeing 777X Program
MOWED DOWN Man Jailed for Life After Running Over and Killing East Ham Victim with His Car
FIRST PICTURE Rangers Fan James Scrimgeour Dies in His Sleep Ahead of Europa League Clash
ISLE OF WIGHT MURDER Woman, 27, Charged with Murder After Toddler Suffers Fatal Injuries
error: Content is protected !!