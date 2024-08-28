A man in his 30s, described by a local shopkeeper as a “good guy in a wheelchair,” was tragically stabbed to death in Clapton on Wednesday afternoon during a street fight.

a man in his 30s, described by a local shopkeeper as a “good guy in a wheelchair,” was tragically stabbed to death in clapton on wednesday afternoon during a street fight.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Rushmore Road, E5, at 3:38pm after reports of a violent altercation. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, rushed to the scene and found the victim suffering from a stab wound. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

a man in his 30s, described by a local shopkeeper as a “good guy in a wheelchair,” was tragically stabbed to death in clapton on wednesday afternoon during a street fight.

Local residents have expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

‘good guy in a wheelchair’ fatally stabbed in clapton street fight; two arrested

A butcher at Hook Meat Supplier, a nearby store, said he had seen the victim in the area for about nine years and described him as a “good guy.” The butcher, who referred to the victim as disabled, expressed concern about the impact of the incident on the community and his business, adding that he “didn’t see any trouble” prior to the fight.

a man in his 30s, described by a local shopkeeper as a “good guy in a wheelchair,” was tragically stabbed to death in clapton on wednesday afternoon during a street fight.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that two males have been arrested in connection with the stabbing, though no further details about the suspects have been released.

A crime scene remains in place as detectives continue their investigation. Authorities are working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

‘good guy in a wheelchair’ fatally stabbed in clapton street fight; two arrested

As enquiries continue, police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Those with information are urged to contact the police on 101 or message @MetCC on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting reference CAD 4793/28AUG. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.