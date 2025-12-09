Watch Live

STABBED IN THE CHEST Good Samaritan Stabbed in Chest for Protecting Passengers on Charlotte Light Rail

  • Updated: 02:24
  • , 9 December 2025
Good Samaritan Stabbed in Chest for Protecting Passengers on Charlotte Light Rail

A heroic passenger was left fighting for his life after stepping in to stop a rowdy rider on a Charlotte, North Carolina light rail train. Kenyon Dobie, 24, tried to calm an aggressive man who had been drinking and shouting before being stabbed in the chest.

Attacker with Troubling Past Strikes Again

The assailant, Oscar Solorzano, 33, a Honduran national living illegally in the US, pulled a knife and stabbed Dobie during Friday night’s service. Solorzano had already been deported twice and entered the country illegally a third time, according to Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia Lockwood.

Prosecutors revealed Solorzano’s chilling criminal record at a Monday court hearing. The accused had been banned from the Charlotte light rail system and boasts a history of aggravated battery, robbery, resisting arrest, false ID use, and multiple illegal re-entries.

Police Nab Intoxicated Suspect Shortly After Attack

  • Solorzano fled the scene but was caught by police soon after
  • He appeared drunk, with bloodshot eyes and strong alcohol smell
  • He allegedly confessed to stabbing Dobie when questioned

He now faces serious felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, breaking, and carrying a concealed weapon. Court documents confirm Solorzano is held without bond.

Victim in Critical Condition, Community Rallies for Support

Kenyon Dobie remains hospitalised in critical condition. On a GoFundMe page titled “Healing Support for Blue Line Stabbing Survivor,” Dobie wrote: “My body has taken plenty of damage. Have a tube running from my chest to a machine pumping blood out of my lungs.”

The fundraiser has raised over £2,300 of its £21,000 goal so far, seeking help with medical bills.

This terrifying attack comes just four months after another fatal incident on the Charlotte light rail, reigniting heated debates over public transit safety and immigration enforcement.

 

Recommended for you

Keir Starmer Repays £6,000 in Gifts Amid Row Over Ministerial Donations
REMOVED Chaos at Westminster as lone protester crashes Keir Starmer’s Digital ID debate
The Ultimate Guide for Safe Lifting Techniques in the Workplace
The Ultimate Guide for Safe Lifting Techniques in the Workplace
Turkish MPs Demand Answers Over Abuse of Ukrainian Refugee Girls
PROBE REQUEST Turkish MPs Demand Answers Over Abuse of Ukrainian Refugee Girls
Sex Offender Jailed for Attack on Mother and Attempted Rape of Daughter
HORRIFIC ATTACK Sex Offender Jailed for Attack on Mother and Attempted Rape of Daughter

Must READ

Desperate Search Underway
SEARCH UNDERWAY Desperate Search Underway
Missing Man Alert: James Clifford Vanishes on Hayling Island
FIND JAMES Missing Man Alert: James Clifford Vanishes on Hayling Island
68-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Murder of Woman Who Disappeared 20 Years Ago at Irish Party
MURDER ARREST 68-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Murder of Woman Who Disappeared 20 Years Ago at Irish Party
HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Afghan asylum seekers jailed for nearly 20 years after raping 15-year-old girl in Leamington Spa
Girl, 14, Lured to Woods, Shot Dead and Set on Fire by Teens
FAKE ROMANCE Girl, 14, Lured to Woods, Shot Dead and Set on Fire by Teens
Tragedy Halts Thameslink and South Western Rail Services
FATAL ENDING Tragedy Halts Thameslink and South Western Rail Services
Instagram Star and Dorrington Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Plot
DRUGS PLOT Instagram Star and Dorrington Dealer Jailed for Cocaine Plot
Queen Elizabeth Hospital Hits Crisis Point Amid Winter Chaos
CRISIS POINT Queen Elizabeth Hospital Hits Crisis Point Amid Winter Chaos
Predatory Cousins Jailed for Decades After 'Campaign of Rape' Against Vulnerable Girls
CAMPAIGN OF RAPE Predatory Cousins Jailed for Decades After ‘Campaign of Rape’ Against Vulnerable Girls
Man Jailed After Sex Attack on Surrey Train
FREE IN WEEKS Iraqi Dinghy Migrant Jailed for Sexually Assaulting Student on Train

More For You

NAMED AND SHAMED Teenage Asylum Seekers Raped 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Warwickshire Park — Footage So Shocking It Could ‘Cause a Riot’
People rushed hospital after 'substance sprayed in assault' at Heathrow Airport
HEATHROW LOCKDOWN More Arrests Made After Pepper Spray Chaos at Heathrow Airport
M20 in Kent Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Incident Near Ashford
FREED ON BAIL Man Busted for Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne
Toxteth Man Jailed Over Shocking Aigburth Assaults
NIGHT OF TERROR Toxteth Man Jailed Over Shocking Aigburth Assaults

More From UK News in Pictures

Zelensky Slams U.S. Peace Plan as ‘Capitulation’ Amid Intense Pressure
NEW PLAN ON THE BLOCK Zelensky Gears Up to Drop New Peace Plan on Trump
Tragic Night in Southampton: Young Student Henry Nowak Stabbed to Death
HEARTBREAKING Tragic Night in Southampton: Young Student Henry Nowak Stabbed to Death
Stoke-on-Trent Woman Jailed for 11 Years Over Shocking Modern Slavery Case
RUTHLESS Stoke-on-Trent Woman Jailed for 11 Years Over Shocking Modern Slavery Case
Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Reading Sexual Assaults
SEX ATTACK Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Reading Sexual Assaults
Barn Fire in Ashford Tackled by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
HOUSE BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out in Edenbridge Bedroom
Italian Fitness Star Alessandro Antonicelli Dies After Brave Cancer Battle
CANCER BATTLE Italian Fitness Star Alessandro Antonicelli Dies After Brave Cancer Battle
Starmer Sparks Backlash After Congratulating Lando Norris on F1 Title
BACKLASH Starmer Sparks Backlash After Congratulating Lando Norris on F1 Title
Four Migrants Charged Over Bristol Teen Rape
TEEN RAPE CHARGE Four Migrants Charged Over Bristol Teen Rape
Chief Constable Of Northamptonshire Police Nick Adderley Misconduct Hearing Postponed
FAKE WAIT Ex-Top Cop Nick Adderley Faces Two-Year Wait Over Fake Navy Claims
Driver pleads guilty after 20-year-old pedestrian killed in Ilford hit-and-run
HIT AND RUN Driver pleads guilty after 20-year-old pedestrian killed in Ilford hit-and-run
Man Jailed After Sex Attack on Surrey Train
TRAIN ATTACK Man Jailed After Sex Attack on Surrey Train
Former West Ham Starlet Jailed for Drug Dealing and Guns Drama
BRAGGING Former West Ham Starlet Jailed for Drug Dealing and Guns Drama
Swindon Brawl: Police Slam Brakes on Chaos with Fresh CCTV Appeal
STREET BRAWL Swindon Brawl: Police Slam Brakes on Chaos with Fresh CCTV Appeal
Drunk Mum Flips Car with Three Kids Inside in Shocking Cumbria Crash
HERO COPS Drunk Mum Flips Car with Three Kids Inside in Shocking Cumbria Crash
Bilston Man Charged with 2008 Murder of Tipton Taxi Driver
TAXI DRIVER MURDER CHARGE Bilston Man Charged with 2008 Murder of Tipton Taxi Driver
Teen Weapon Makers Busted After Domestic Drama
CAUSED TERROR LOCKDOWN Teen Weapon Makers Busted After Domestic Drama

More From UKNIP

Nurse Jailed Nearly Eight Years for Raping Vulnerable Colleague
JAILED Nurse Jailed Nearly Eight Years for Raping Vulnerable Colleague
Have You Seen Missing Owen Monckton?
FIND OWEN Have You Seen Missing Owen Monckton?
Victim Hailed Hero for Taking Down ‘Dangerous’ Domestic Abuser
TORMENT Victim Hailed Hero for Taking Down ‘Dangerous’ Domestic Abuser
Bonnie Blue’s Bali Bust: Aussie Tourists Interviewed as Drama Deepens
OFF THE ROAD Bonnie Blue’s Bali Bust: Aussie Tourists Interviewed as Drama Deepens