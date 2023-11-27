Gosport Community Mourns the Loss of 22-Year-Old Levi Webb

The Gosport community is in mourning following the tragic death of 22-year-old Levi Webb. Levi was found gravely injured in Keyes Road in the early hours of Friday, November 24, and despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. His untimely death has led to an outpouring of grief and tributes from family, friends, and the local community.

Murder Investigation and Arrests Detectives have launched a murder investigation, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. Three have been charged in connection with Levi’s death. Tommy West, 18, and Aiden West, 24, both from Gosport, face charges of murder, robbery, and possession of a bladed article. Sarah Flynn, 35, also from Gosport, has been charged with assisting an offender. The accused are set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27.

Connection to the Victim It has been revealed that the West brothers, now charged with Levi’s murder, attended the same school as him, albeit in different year groups. This revelation has added a layer of complexity to the tragedy, highlighting the intertwined lives within the Gosport community.

Tributes to Levi Levi’s mother, Tammy Kent, shared her heartbreak and gratitude for the community’s support: “My Precious Pain in my Arse, Cretin of a Beautiful Boy … was SO LOVED!!! His kind heart outweighed his naughty heart… I Loved Him More! MY SON, MY FRIEND, MY LEVI XXX.”

Friends and community members have also expressed their sorrow and condolences. J Jones conveyed empathy as a fellow parent, while S Pitt vowed for justice. R Anne remembered Levi as “The kindest boy with the purest heart,” and K Ingham reminisced about Levi’s friendly and humorous nature.

Community Grief and Solidarity The loss of Levi Webb has deeply affected the Gosport community. The outpouring of tributes and support reflects the impact Levi had on those around him. As the community grapples with this tragedy, there is a shared sense of grief and a collective desire for justice.

Continued Investigation The investigation into Levi’s death is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The community awaits further updates, hoping for closure and justice in this devastating case.