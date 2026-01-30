A 64-year-old Gosport man has been found guilty of multiple disturbing sexual offences against a child under 10 years old. The crimes took place between 2021 and 2024 at his home in the town.

Stephen Street’s Guilty Verdict

Stephen Street, of Aspengrove, was convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court after a nine-day trial. The charges include:

Seven counts of sexual assault against a girl under 13

One count of sexual assault by penetration of a girl under 13

One count of causing or inciting sexual activity with a girl under 13

One count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

One count of sexual communication with a child

Additional Admissions and Next Steps

On 19 January, Street admitted to further offences:

Six counts of making or possessing indecent images of children

One count of possession of extreme pornographic images

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 27 March 2026 at Portsmouth Crown Court.