Government Launches Consultation on Tougher Sentences for Killers

In a bid to address the alarming rate of domestic homicides, the Lord Chancellor, Alex Chalk, has initiated a public consultation examining the possibility of imposing harsher sentences on perpetrators who subject their victims to a campaign of coercive and controlling abuse.

The consultation, unveiled by the Ministry of Justice, Gareth Bacon MP, and The Rt Hon Alex Chalk KC MP, aims to reconsider the starting points for murder sentences, particularly in cases involving a history of coercive control or the use of weapons. This move marks the government’s latest effort to combat domestic abuse and violence against women.

One key aspect under scrutiny is whether murderers employing weapons already present at the crime scene should face elevated starting points, potentially resulting in longer minimum terms. Currently, there exists a significant gap in sentencing between murders with premeditated weapons and those where the weapon is already on-site.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk expressed shock at the statistic that one in four murders is committed by a current or former partner, emphasising the government’s commitment to reviewing sentencing policies to effectively tackle violence against women.

Justice Minister Gareth Bacon echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the need to examine sentences for individuals perpetrating murder within the context of controlling and coercive relationships. The consultation builds on existing measures to combat domestic homicide, introducing new laws to impose longer jail terms on abusers and enhance protection for victims.

Campaigners, including Carole Gould and Julie Devey, who tragically lost their daughters to domestic violence, support the initiative. Their daughters, Ellie Gould and Poppy Devey Waterhouse, were killed by former partners using knives found in their homes, prompting a closer look at sentencing policies.

The consultation follows the recommendations of Clare Wade’s independent review of sentencing in domestic homicide cases. The government has already implemented various measures, such as making overkill and previous coercive behaviour statutory aggravating factors, to ensure sentences reflect the gravity of the crime.