Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars

In response to escalating violence within England’s prison system, the government is set to launch a pioneering pilot project that could see Tasers deployed for the first time in prisons across the country. With prison officers facing over 160 attacks per week on average, the move underscores efforts to enhance safety and security within overcrowded jails.

The pilot initiative will trial the use of 50,000-volt stun guns by riot squads, with the potential for deployment to specially-trained prison officers thereafter. Details of the project emerged in a government contract notice, outlining an £80,000 deal for ‘conducted energy devices’—commonly referred to as Tasers.

Mick Pimblett, Assistant General Secretary of the Prison Officer Association, expressed support for the initiative, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety of both prison staff and inmates. He remarked, “Prisons are lawless and it is only right that the Government make every effort to take back control.”

The decision to introduce Tasers comes amid alarming statistics revealing a surge in violence across the prison estate. Attacks on prison staff have increased by 21% in the past year and nearly 80% since 2013. Last year alone, more than 8,500 incidents were recorded, with 765 necessitating hospital treatment. Assaults on staff have risen by 168% since 2013, painting a grim picture of the challenges faced by frontline prison workers.

The pilot project will assess whether Tasers, classified as ‘less-than-lethal weapons,’ are suitable for use within the prison environment. While routinely used by prison guards in the United States, concerns have been raised regarding their potential misuse and effectiveness in mitigating violence.

Tory Minister Mike Freer clarified that the pilot represents an early-stage trial of equipment, affirming the government’s zero-tolerance stance towards violence within prisons.

If successful, the operational use of Tasers in England and Wales would require ministerial approval. However, the proposal has drawn criticism from opposition figures, with Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood accusing the government of losing control of the prison estate.

Meanwhile, organizations like the Howard League for Penal Reform have highlighted underlying issues such as understaffing and overcrowding as contributing factors to violence in prisons. They argue that a focus on addressing these root causes is essential to effectively reducing violence behind bars.

Former prison officer Ian Robinson-Phenix, who suffered a career-ending assault by an inmate, expressed concerns about the potential risks associated with introducing Tasers in prisons. He cautioned against the weapon’s use in such volatile environments, citing the heightened risk of weapons being turned against officers.

As the pilot project prepares for launch, the Ministry of Justice reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safe prison environments through a combination of measures, including the introduction of Tasers, body-worn cameras, and x-ray body scanners.