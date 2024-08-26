 Government to Repeal Strikes Act in Bid to Reset Industrial Relations

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London

Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey

Understanding Council Tax Reduction: Who Is Eligible and How to Apply

Deadly Day on Pakistani Roads: Two Bus Accidents Claim 35 Lives

Home Breaking Government to Repeal Strikes Act in Bid to Reset Industrial Relations

Government to Repeal Strikes Act in Bid to Reset Industrial Relations

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Government To Repeal Strikes Act In Bid To Reset Industrial Relations

The UK government announced today its intention to repeal the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023. The move, announced on Tuesday, August 6, aims to improve public services and strengthen workers’ rights by fostering better relations between employers and employees.

Government To Repeal Strikes Act In Bid To Reset Industrial Relations

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds have taken the lead on this initiative, communicating the government’s stance to key departments affected by strikes, including Education, Health, Transport, the Home Office, and Energy, as well as the Welsh and Scottish governments. They have also reached out to metro mayors across the country to engage local employers in preparation for the upcoming changes.

The government has announced plans to repeal the controversial Strikes Act in response to the significant costs and disruptions caused by industrial action across various sectors. The decision comes as part of a broader effort to address underlying issues such as low pay, inequality, and discrimination. Last year alone, the NHS reportedly incurred £1.7 billion in costs due to strikes.

The government has shifted its stance, now emphasizing the importance of “strong but fair negotiation” between businesses, trade unions, and working people.

Government Response

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner voiced strong criticism of the Strikes Act, stating, “Attempting to clamp down on the fundamental freedom of working people has got us nowhere and this was targeted at sectors who dedicate their lives to serving us all. That’s why we’re scrapping this pointless law and creating a new partnership between business, trade unions, and working people through our New Deal.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds also condemned the Act, adding, “The Strikes Act has not worked—unbelievably, the UK has lost more days due to strike action than France, costing the taxpayer billions of pounds, and these divisive laws haven’t resolved a single strike since they were introduced.”

A New Direction

The formal repeal of the Strikes Act will be included in the upcoming Employment Rights Bill, set to be introduced within the first 100 days of the new government. The administration stresses that no employer has yet used minimum service levels, and the legislation has only served to inflame tensions rather than resolve disputes.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting pointed to the government’s recent success in negotiating with junior doctors. This Government engaged meaningfully with the BMA Junior Doctors’ Committee from day one and agreed on an offer in just over three weeks—paving the way to end strikes,” Streeting said.

Border Force Legislation

The Home Office has also confirmed that it is reaching out to the four Border Force trade unions to announce its intention to repeal the Minimum Service Level legislation and discontinue the use of border security minimum service levels (MSLs).

As the government moves forward with these plans, they are seeking to redefine the approach to industrial relations, prioritizing negotiation and partnership over-restrictive legislation.

 

Post Views: 9

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Police have arrested a man this evening on suspicion of contaminating food at 3 supermarkets in Fulham
Major Glitch Leaves 500,000 Without Child Benefit – HMRC ‘Sorry’
Officers investigating a violent robbery at East Acton Underground station have released fresh images of two suspects
CCTV images of a man have been released by officers investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour on public transport in Thanet
A man has been jailed for drugs offences after he was stopped by officers in Bournemouth town centre
Late-Night Blaze at Pinden Recycling Centre Draws Over 20 Firefighters
Hamas Launches Rocket Attack on Tel Aviv, Israel
Breaking

Met Police Investigating Motorbike Incident in Thornton Heath After Video Circulates Online

Woman Assaulted on London Bus, Police Seek Witnesses
Multiple Arrests Made Following Incident in Mansfield
“Family Day” at Notting Hill Carnival 2024: 38 Arrests, Stabbing, and Knife Recoveries Amid Festivities
Body Found in Gateshead, Investigation Underway
Deadly Landslide Claims 10 Lives in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region
Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK
Breaking

Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’

Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued
Police Search for Wanted Man in North Yorkshire
Southeastern Trains Disrupted Between Bexley and Crayford Following Bridge Collision
Man Dies Following Serious Collision on A27, Motorway Closed
EasyJet Changes Hand Luggage Policy, Travellers Face New Fees for Carry-On Bags
Police Investigating Robbery Attempt at Devizes Jewellers
Police Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Santana from Ilford
Southwark Underground Station ‘Assault’: Man Dies
Breaking

Prime Minister Warns of Tough Times Ahead in First Major Speech

Breaking

Escaped Prisoner Sentenced for Planned Blackpool Bank Attack Inspired by Netflix Documentary

Badger Culling Debate Reignites Following BBC Documentary
CCTV Images Released Following Hate Crime Directected at Teenage Girl
Germany Festival Stabbings: Person Detained in Connection with Knife Attack that Left Three Dead
A charity stands to lose around £10,000 after two statues were damaged in Maidstone and now officers are seeking help to locate the suspects
A £170,000 investment ended up in the wrong hands when a couple were targeted as part of an elaborate scam
Bradford House Fire: Two Men Arrested for Murder After Mother and Her Children Tragically Killed
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Fundraiser Launched to Support Lucy Connolly in Legal Battle Over Social Media Post
Notting Hill Carnival: Three Stabbings, 90 Arrests Amid Celebrations
Man Jailed for Nine Years in Child Sexual Exploitation Case
Car Crime Wave Continues in Sunderland as Another Vehicle Stolen
Concerns Rise as Elderly Drivers Remain on Roads Until Age 107, Sparking DVSA Medical Review
TUI Group Under Fire: Celebrities and Animal Rights Advocates Demand End to Captive Dolphin Entertainment
Breaking

Prison Service Safely Resolves Incident Involving Six Young Offenders at HMP/YOI Feltham

Breaking

Ministry of Justice Confirms Incident Involving Six Prisoners Under Investigation at HMYOI Feltham

Breaking

Riot Situation Erupts involving Six Prisoners at HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London

Breaking

Teen Charged in Assault on Elderly Woman in Cardenden

RECOMMENDED

Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany
Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty
Urgent ‘Do Not Use’ Warning Issued on Eight Home Bargains Products
Woman Found Dead Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Dover
Germany Festival Stabbings: Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’ as 15-Year-Old Detained
Urgent Appeal as 15-Year-Old Girl Missing With Unknown Male in Newcastle
Breaking

Serving Officer Dismissed Without Notice After Conviction for Sexual Assault

Breaking

Three Charged with Murder Following Inmate’s Death at HMP Fosse Way in Leicester

Breaking

Thousands of Police Officers to Be Deployed as Notting Hill Carnival Returns

Breaking

Images have been issued by detectives after cash, jewellery, and a car were stolen during a burglary in Sevenoaks

Breaking

Leeds Festival Hit by Storm Lilian, Performances Halted and Campers Warned

Breaking

Jermaine Jenas Briefly Addresses BBC Sacking Amid Allegations of Misconduct

Breaking

Businessman Faces 13-Year Bankruptcy Restrictions for £250,000 Bounce Back Loan Fraud

Breaking

Police Respond to Stabbing in Streatham Place, South London

Breaking

Tributes Paid to 18-Year-Old Hannah Lynch as Divers Recover Body from Sunken Yacht Off Sicily

Breaking

UK Weather Warnings: Hurricane Ernesto’s Tail Strikes as Met Office Issues Alert Over 60mph Winds and Floods

Breaking

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Collision in Ashford

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Serious Assault at Foxhill Motocross Event

Breaking

Police Capture Two Dogs Suspected of Mauling Man to Death in Rubery

Breaking

90-Minute Delays at Port of Dover as Bank Holiday Travel Warning Issued

Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Use’ Warning Issued on Eight Home Bargains Products

Breaking

Woman Found Dead Near South Foreland Lighthouse in Dover

Breaking

Germany Festival Stabbings: Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’ as 15-Year-Old Detained