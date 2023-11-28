Grace Dent’s Sudden Exit from I’m A Celebrity Raises Health Concerns

Renowned food critic and television personality, Grace Dent, has unexpectedly left the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, triggering concerns over her health. Dent, 50, known for her frank culinary critiques, made her exit following a noticeable change in her demeanour during Sunday night’s episode, where viewers observed her looking pale and withdrawn.

Concerning Appearance and Departure

During the episode, Dent appeared subdued and expressed a desire to return home. Her lack of response to being chosen for the ‘Down The Tubes’ trial and minimal interaction with hosts Ant and Dec were apparent. Post the episode, ITV confirmed her exit was on medical grounds, emphasizing her positive contribution to the show and the camp.

Journey Back to London

Currently, Dent is en route to London via Brisbane airport. Despite avoiding interaction with the press, onlookers noted her visibly fatigued state and the change in her physical appearance. There are reports that despite her early departure, Dent is expected to receive her full show fee.

Struggle with Jungle Life

Insiders close to Dent speculate that the stark change from her usual diverse diet to the basic camp food may have impacted her adversely. Dent, a seasoned food critic, found the rice and beans diet and the challenging conditions of the jungle overwhelming.

Dent’s Open Struggle

In the days leading to her exit, Dent openly shared her struggles with fellow campmate Josie Gibson and in the Bush Telegraph. She expressed a clear desire to leave, citing exhaustion and a lack of enthusiasm to continue in the show.

Social Media Concern

The decision for Dent to leave on medical grounds was possibly influenced by social media reactions, where viewers expressed alarm over her condition. The health and well-being of the participants are paramount, and it appears both Dent and ITV arrived at a mutual decision for her departure.

Dent’s exit has brought to light the intense physical and emotional demands of reality TV shows like I’m A Celebrity, reminding viewers and producers alike of the importance of participant welfare.