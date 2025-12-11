Watch Live

ONE PUNCH KILL Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham

  Updated: 16:51
  11 December 2025
Grandad Beaten to Death Outside Wetherspoon Pub in Lewisham

 

Man Jailed for Fatal Punch on Charlie Prodromou

Paul Tallant, 43, from Eltham, has been locked up for 10-and-a-half years after delivering two savage punches to 63-year-old grandad Charlie Prodromou outside The Watch House Wetherspoon pub in Lewisham. The attack on March 1 led to Charlie’s tragic death after he fell and hit his head.

Shockingly, Tallant was seen standing over Charlie’s lifeless body, flexing his muscles as if celebrating his deadly assault.

Charlie: The ‘Truly Good Man’ Lost in Boozy Brawl

 

Family described Charlie as a “truly good man” with a “beautifully jolly face”. He’d been struggling since his wife’s sudden death in 2019 and had turned to alcohol, sparking conflicts.

The drama started inside the pub when Charlie refused to stop smoking and pushed a female staff member. Tallant tried to calm things down—at first. But outside, Charlie challenged Tallant to a fight. The court heard the tussle inside was “50:50,” but it was Tallant who went after Charlie aggressively outside, delivering fatal blows while Charlie was retreating.

 

 

The judge slammed Tallant’s self-defence claim, making it clear Charlie posed no threat when he was punched to death.

Another Man Jailed for Knife Threat

 

Danny Donovan, 40, from Southwark, got 26 months after threatening a “good Samaritan” with a knife during the chaos. Though Donovan tried to help once Charlie collapsed, the judge said his actions left the victim at Tallant’s mercy.

Family Outraged – Justice Served?

“That horrific night you carelessly killed my dad and a part of me with him,” said Charlie’s daughter, Adele. “I hope he haunts you… my dad can rest in peace, but you never will.”

Granddaughter Taeler added, “Tallant killed her grandad to satisfy his narcissistic need to prove a point.”

Prosecutor Roy Pershad blasted Tallant’s “no remorse” attitude, highlighting his chilling celebration while Charlie lay gravely hurt.

The CPS hammered home the warning: “This case starkly shows the dangers of booze-fuelled tempers and how quickly a night out can turn deadly.”

