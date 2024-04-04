UK News in Pictures

Ipswich drug dealer with property in Jamaica given eight and a half year sentence

Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life

Grandfather Beaten to Death Over £30 Debt: Drug Dealer Jailed for Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Kennington last year, as Shaun McEvoy, a 56-year-old grandfather, fell victim to a brutal beating over a £30 debt owed to a drug dealer. Dedan Simmons, a 40-year-old from Clapham Road in Stockwell, was convicted of McEvoy’s murder after a trial at Woolwich Crown Court in February.

McEvoy, described by his daughter Carla as having a “heart of gold,” had long been struggling with drug addiction. On February 15, 2023, Simmons stormed into McEvoy’s flat, demanding payment for drugs. In a fit of rage, Simmons violently attacked McEvoy, repeatedly stomping on his chest until he collapsed and later succumbed to his injuries.

Carla McEvoy expressed her disbelief and anguish at the senseless violence that claimed her father’s life. She lamented that her children would never know their grandfather, robbed of the opportunity to have him in their lives due to Simmons’ actions.

During Simmons’ sentencing hearing, Carla shared poignant memories of her father, highlighting his struggles with addiction but also his unwavering support and generosity. Despite their estrangement at times, McEvoy remained a loving and caring presence in Carla’s life, especially after becoming a mother.

Shaun’s older brother, Martin, echoed Carla’s sentiments, describing Shaun as a lovable and kind-hearted individual, despite his battles with addiction. Martin mourned the loss of a future without his brother and expressed hope for forgiveness someday.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte detailed the harrowing events leading up to McEvoy’s death, recounting how Simmons barged into the flat, demanding payment and resorting to violence when met with resistance. Simmons, in a fit of rage, assaulted McEvoy and threatened others present in the flat, displaying a reckless disregard for human life over a trivial sum of money.

The tragic loss of Shaun McEvoy serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of drug addiction and the violence it can breed. As Simmons begins his life sentence, the family and friends of Shaun McEvoy are left grappling with the pain of his untimely death, robbed of the chance to see him overcome his struggles and rebuild his life.

