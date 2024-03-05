Grant Wedlake’s Victims Speak Out as He Receives 21-year Sentence

Grant Wedlake, a 32-year-old man with no fixed address, has been convicted of a series of heinous sex offences against women, girls, and boys. His actions have left a lasting impact on his victims, who bravely shared their experiences during the trial.
On Friday, March 1, Bristol Crown Court handed down a 21-year prison sentence to Wedlake. The court found him guilty of 12 offences, including sexual assault of a child under 13, rape of a child under 13, and rape. His dangerous behaviour spanned nearly two decades, dating back to 2005.
In emotional statements read out in court, Wedlake’s victims described the profound effects of his actions:
- Mixed Emotions: One victim expressed conflicting emotions: “Now that Grant has been found guilty, I don’t really know how I feel. Part of me feels bad about Grant going to prison, but at the same time, he did something so wrong it was unspeakable. His actions made me feel guilty and ashamed, derailing my life.”
- Lack of Remorse: Another survivor shared their feelings: “I should hate Grant for what he did to me and how he treated me. His lack of remorse is particularly upsetting. But my main feeling toward him is sadness. It’s sad that he chose this destructive path—to hurt, manipulate, and intimidate. However, he now has an opportunity to change, to learn about the impact he’s had on victims, families, friends, and the community.”
- Road to Recovery: A third victim emphasised resilience: “Every day is a step along the road to recovery for me. While I hope Grant takes responsibility for his actions and makes necessary changes, I have my entire life ahead. I’ll focus on my career, family, friends, and relationships. Most importantly, I’ll work toward getting back to being me.