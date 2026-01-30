Watch Live

SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree

  15:38
  30 January 2026

A notorious thief has finally been locked up after smashing his way into five Gravesend properties in just 10 hours. Keiron Butler wreaked havoc in the Shorne area, breaking into sheds and garages overnight from Sunday, 4 May to Monday, 5 May 2025.

£6,500 Loot Stolen During Crime Rampage

Butler made off with a haul of power tools, gardening gear, and even a ride-on lawnmower worth over £6,500. Property damage was left in his wake as he tore through the neighbourhood, causing chaos.

Wild Police Chase Ends in Arrest

His luck ran out on Wednesday, 7 May when cops spotted him running a red light on Valley Drive. Butler took off, driving recklessly before pulling over on Windsor Road and getting pinned down by officers.

Using GPS data from his electronic tag, police linked Butler directly to the Shorne break-ins. The 32-year-old from Wye Road, Gravesend, pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to five counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage, theft, and dangerous driving.

Jail Time and Driving Ban for Prolific Burglar

On Tuesday, 20 January 2026, Butler was sentenced to two years and four months behind bars. He was also slapped with a two-year driving ban.

Investigating officer PC Patrycja Kaczmarek said: “Butler carried out a blatant spate of burglaries, causing damage to property in the process, with no consideration of the impact on his victims.

“His driving whilst making off from police was appalling and endangered other road users, and a custodial sentence for the prolific offender is entirely justified.”

