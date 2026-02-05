Gravesend Milton Road Shut After Hearse Crash Outside Funeral Parlour

A busy Gravesend road was slammed shut earlier today after a hearse collided with another vehicle outside a local funeral director’s.

Crash Causes Chaos on Milton Road

Police were scrambled to Milton Road at 11.45am on February 5 after reports of a two-vehicle collision. One of the cars involved was a hearse, hitting the outside of Hergest & Cavell Funeral Directors.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported from the crash.

Road Closure Sparks Delays

Kent Police quickly sealed off Milton Road while recovery teams cleared the wreckage. The closure caused traffic disruptions near the junction with Ordnance Road, a key local route.

A Kent Police spokesperson confirmed: “Kent Police was called at 11.45am on Thursday 5 February 2026 to reports of a collision involving two cars on Milton Road, Gravesend. Officers attended and closed the road while vehicles were recovered. The road has since reopened.”

Emergency Services on the Scene

Images from the scene show two dark vehicles, including the hearse, with police cars and officers in attendance. Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the clean-up.

Milton Road is now back open, easing the traffic headaches for local motorists.