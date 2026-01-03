Watch Live

"DESERVED BETTER" Great Grandad, 89, Fatally Hit in Hit-and-Run Horror on A289

  • Updated: 17:49
  • , 3 January 2026
Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

 

Tom Wallace, an 89-year-old great grandfather and beloved community figure, met a tragic end after being struck by a grey Mercedes estate on the A289 Gads Hill in Gillingham, Kent. The crash happened just after midday on December 29.

Victim Found Far From Crash Scene

Mr Wallace was discovered injured on Grange Road, over a mile from where the collision likely took place. The car involved was located nearby, but its two occupants fled the scene on foot, Kent Police confirmed.

Family Pays Tribute to Community Pillar

“Tom Wallace, LDS, RCS Eng, served as a dental surgeon in the Medway Towns all his working life,” his family said. “He was married for 63 years, father to three, grandfather to four, and a proud great grandfather. He loved sailing solo across the Channel and was a dedicated bell-ringer at Gillingham Green church.”

“Tom was also a lifelong Samaritan volunteer, fundraiser for NSPCC, and took on European cycling tours to support Marie Curie. He was a deeply respected member of the community and deserved far better than this.”

“We thank the residents and postman of Grange Road who showed kindness and tried to help.”

Two Men Charged After Hit-and-Run

  • Albert Matraxhiu, 28, from Edgware, North London, faces charges including death by dangerous driving, failure to stop, no insurance, and attempts to pervert justice.
  • Erald Paci, 29, from Chatham, Kent, is charged with perverting the course of justice.

Both Albanian nationals appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday. They made no pleas and were remanded in custody ahead of their Maidstone Crown Court hearing on January 30.

Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
"DESERVED BETTER" Great Grandad, 89, Fatally Hit in Hit-and-Run Horror on A289
