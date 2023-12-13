greater manchester police launch murder investigation in salford

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has initiated a formal murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Salford last week, on Thursday 7 December 2023. The case, which has deeply affected the local community, is now under the purview of GMP’s Major Incident Team.

The investigation began when officers, responding to a call at around 2:35 am, attended a property on Great Cheetham Street. After a thorough search of the area surrounding the property, they found a body on the land between Great Cheetham Street West and the Salford & Broughton Cricket & Football Club.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Tanyaradzwa Julius Matara. His family is currently receiving support from family liaison officers during this challenging time.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith of GMP’s Major Incident Team conveyed her condolences to Matara’s family and asked for the public’s respect for their privacy as they mourn. “The Force had been searching for Julius since he was reported as a high-risk missing person at the end of October. This is a truly sad ending,” she stated.

Three men were initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on bail pending further investigation.

DCI Smith thanked the Salford community for their patience and understanding during the ongoing searches and acknowledged the deep concern the case has caused among local residents. She urged anyone with information about Matara’s death, including any relevant footage such as mobile, doorbell, CCTV, or dashcam footage, to contact the police on 0161 856 3635, quoting log number 218 of 07/12/2023.

Anonymous tips can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. Additionally, information can be uploaded to GMP’s Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP23F27-PO1.

DCI Smith emphasised the importance of public cooperation in this investigation: “No matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need to piece together what has happened in this tragic incident.”