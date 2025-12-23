Green Party's Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash

Two women lost their lives in a fatal crash on a Bolton country road early Monday morning. Among the victims is Vicki Attenborough, the Green Party secretary and former General Election candidate for Bolton West.

Crash Details and Victims

The crash happened around 7.40am on Scout Road, Smithills, when a Volkswagen Polo hit two pedestrians at a busy crossroads. Greater Manchester Police confirmed both women, aged 57 and 59, died at the scene. The second victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Tributes Pour In for Dedicated Activist

Vicki Attenborough was more than a politician. She was a passionate environmentalist, key member of Extinction Rebellion Bolton, and an active charity fundraiser. After a career in the NHS, she devoted herself to social justice causes and the local community.

“Vicki was a dearly loved wife, mother, daughter and friend who touched the lives of everyone around her,” her family said. “She lived life to the full, swimming in Dean Mills Reservoir even in winter, and was inseparable from her golden retriever, Jake.”

Alan Johnson, chair of Bolton Green Party, said: “Vicki is a great loss. She was a brilliant secretary and achieved the best-ever vote for the Greens in Bolton West. A caring fighter for social justice and the environment — she’ll be very hard to replace.”

Investigation Underway, Community in Mourning

Police have arrested the 19-year-old driver on suspicion of causing two deaths by dangerous driving. Floral tributes appeared at the crash site, with messages mourning “two beautiful ladies, two beautiful souls gone.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Roger Hayes said: “Vicki was a very nice person. I often saw her walking her dog around Smithills. I’m very, very sad to hear the news.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 507 of December 22, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.