Grey Seal Pups Bounce Back at Donna Nook

Good news from Lincolnshire’s famous seal haven! After a dip in 2024, the number of grey seal pups born at Donna Nook has shot up this season.

Pup Numbers Climb Again

As of Friday 12 December 2025, 1,911 seal pups have been born—an impressive rise of 262 pups on last year’s disappointing 1,649. That 25% drop in 2024 had followed a high of 2,207 pups in 2023.

Season Started Early with First Pup

The first little seal arrived in late October, kicking off the busiest time at the colony. Right now, the site is bustling with 1,287 pups, 233 cows, and 323 bulls all spotted resting together. Experts say the birthing season is almost over, so numbers won’t climb much higher.

Visitors Treated to Seal Spotting

Visitors to the public viewing area are still catching sight of several groups of weaned pups. These plucky youngsters can be seen bonding and preparing to take their first dips in the sea.

Donna Nook remains one of the UK’s best places to see grey seals in the wild—so if you fancy a seaside trip with a twist, now’s the time!