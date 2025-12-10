Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Attempted Rape of Teen

A 50-year-old man has been locked up for 12 years following a terrifying campaign of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old girl in Grimsby.

Man Found Guilty After Seven-Day Trial

Patrik Seidenglanz was convicted at Grimsby Crown Court after a seven-day trial in October 2025. He was found guilty of five counts including sexual assault, attempted rape, assault by penetration, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Police Act Quickly After Victim Comes Forward

The case came to light in May 2025 when the victim and a family member reported the abuse to Victoria Street Police Station. Officers launched an immediate investigation, and Seidenglanz was arrested at his home. His phone was seized, revealing months of grooming messages to the teenager.

Offender Denies All Allegations

While in custody, Seidenglanz denied the charges, calling the girl a liar and bizarrely claimed he was the one sexually abused. Despite his denials, the court handed down a lengthy sentence alongside an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order to protect the victim.