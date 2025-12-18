Grimsby Groomer Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Crimes

A vile predator has been locked up after travelling to Grimsby to sexually abuse a young girl. Christian Sollitt, 46, was found guilty of multiple child sex offences following a 12-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

Shock Charges and Shocking Evidence

Six counts of sexual activity with a child

Three counts of making indecent photos of children

Sexual communication with a child

Meeting a child after sexual grooming

Possession of extreme pornographic images – some showing children as young as three

The court heard Sollitt bombarded his victim with thousands of emails, voice messages, and video calls to groom and manipulate her. He even arranged to pick her up from school and take her to isolated spots for abuse.

Lengthy Prison Sentence and Lifetime Orders

Sollitt was sentenced to 12 years and six months behind bars, with an extra 18 months on extended licence. He must also follow a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order of the same length. Plus, he’s on the Sex Offenders Register for life.