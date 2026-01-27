Watch Live

VILE CASE Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes

  • Updated: 03:14
  • , 27 January 2026

Despicable Offender Caught at Leeds Crown Court

Suleman Baig, 40, from Grimsby, has pleaded guilty to a shocking string of child sex offences. The admissions came on day two of his trial at Leeds Crown Court this week (Tuesday, 9 December 2025).

Disturbing List of Charges

Baig faces multiple counts, including:

  • Three counts of sexual activity with a child
  • Two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
  • Two counts of paying for sexual services of a child
  • Two counts of sexual communications with a child
  • Two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice
  • Attempting to pay for sexual services of a child
  • Sexual assault
  • Making indecent photographs of children
  • Possession of prohibited images of children

Grooming and Cover-Up Tactics Revealed

Baig targeted two young girls, grooming them into sexual activity and coercing them to send explicit images. Worse, he pressured the victims to withdraw their accounts, attempting to escape justice.

Sentencing Date Set

The predator will return to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, 26 January 2026. Justice may be closer for Baig’s victims, but the scars run deep.

 

