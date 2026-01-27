Despicable Offender Caught at Leeds Crown Court

Suleman Baig, 40, from Grimsby, has pleaded guilty to a shocking string of child sex offences. The admissions came on day two of his trial at Leeds Crown Court this week (Tuesday, 9 December 2025).

Disturbing List of Charges

Baig faces multiple counts, including:

Three counts of sexual activity with a child

Two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Two counts of paying for sexual services of a child

Two counts of sexual communications with a child

Two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice

Attempting to pay for sexual services of a child

Sexual assault

Making indecent photographs of children

Possession of prohibited images of children

Grooming and Cover-Up Tactics Revealed

Baig targeted two young girls, grooming them into sexual activity and coercing them to send explicit images. Worse, he pressured the victims to withdraw their accounts, attempting to escape justice.

Sentencing Date Set

The predator will return to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, 26 January 2026. Justice may be closer for Baig’s victims, but the scars run deep.