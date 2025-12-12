Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes

Paedophile Caught After Grooming Two Girls
Suleman Baig, 40, from Grimsby, has admitted to a shocking series of child sex offences. The predator groomed two young girls, coercing them into sexual acts and sending explicit images. He then pressured the victims to withdraw their accounts.
Lengthy List of Charges Revealed in Court
Baig pleaded guilty on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, at Leeds Crown Court. His admitted offences include:
- Three counts of sexual activity with a child
- Two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity
- Two counts of paying for sexual services of a child
- Two counts of sexual communications with a child
- Two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice
- Attempting to pay for the sexual services of a child
- Sexual assault
- Making indecent photographs of children
- Possession of prohibited images of children
Sentencing Scheduled for January
Baig is due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, 26 January 2026. The case highlights the dark reality of child grooming and exploitation in the UK.