Grimsby Predator Pleads Guilty to Horrific Child Sex Crimes

Paedophile Caught After Grooming Two Girls

Suleman Baig, 40, from Grimsby, has admitted to a shocking series of child sex offences. The predator groomed two young girls, coercing them into sexual acts and sending explicit images. He then pressured the victims to withdraw their accounts.

Lengthy List of Charges Revealed in Court

Baig pleaded guilty on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, at Leeds Crown Court. His admitted offences include:

Three counts of sexual activity with a child

Two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Two counts of paying for sexual services of a child

Two counts of sexual communications with a child

Two counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice

Attempting to pay for the sexual services of a child

Sexual assault

Making indecent photographs of children

Possession of prohibited images of children

Sentencing Scheduled for January

Baig is due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, 26 January 2026. The case highlights the dark reality of child grooming and exploitation in the UK.