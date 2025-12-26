Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites

Get ready for icy roads! Gritters hit the streets from 3pm today, covering all primary routes. Overnight, road surface temperatures will drop to a chilly -2.2°C, so brace for frosty conditions.

Boxing Day Weather: Dry but Chilly

Boxing Day brings another dry day with plenty of cloud for most areas. Expect some sunny spells in Kent and Sussex, while winds ease compared to Christmas Day but remain breezy along the coasts. Max temperature will hover around a nippy 6°C.

Boxing Night: Frosty and Breezy

Tonight stays dry with mostly cloudy skies in northwest areas, while eastern and southern regions enjoy clear spells. Frost is expected in colder spots, with minimum temperatures dropping to -2°C. Winds will keep things breezy overnight.

Saturday Weather: Early Sun, Showers Later

Saturday starts with dry conditions and early sunny spells for some, but clouds will roll in as the day progresses. Later, there’s a risk of showers, especially along windy coastal areas. Temperatures peak again at 6°C.

Stay safe out there and keep an eye on those frosty roads!