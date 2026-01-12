Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre

CCTV snaps released after a brutal assault in Gravesend’s buzzing town centre. Kent Police were scrambled at 3.23am on Saturday, 27 December 2025, following reports that a man was viciously attacked by a gang on New Road, near King Street junction.

Victim Hospitalised but Now Discharged

The victim sustained nasty head and facial injuries during the fracas. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, treated, and thankfully discharged.

Police Seek Public’s Help to Nail Attackers

Detectives have now released CCTV images of five suspects linked to the assault. They’re urging anyone who recognises the men or has any info to step forward.

Ring Kent Police: 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/220703/25

quoting reference Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

Or use the online Crimestoppers form

Don’t keep quiet—your tip could help bring these thugs to justice!