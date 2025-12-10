Gun and Knife Attack Sparks Manhunt in Enfield

Detectives have launched a hunt for three men after a terrifying firearms and stabbing attack rocked Enfield in June.

Shot at and Stabbed on Park Avenue

On the night of Thursday, 12 June, a 32-year-old Londoner was targeted in a brutal assault on Park Avenue, near the Green Lanes junction. Police were called around 11pm after reports that a 30-year-old man fired a gun at the victim while he sat in his car. The bullet barely missed him.

Seconds later, another man approached the vehicle and stabbed the victim through the driver’s door.

Earlier Failed Shooting Attempt

Just 30 minutes before, the firearm-wielding suspect is believed to have tried to shoot an 18-year-old after a foot chase – but missed narrowly.

Serious Injuries but Full Recovery

The stabbing caused serious back injuries, landing the victim in hospital with life-threatening wounds. Thankfully, he has since made a full recovery.

Officers urge anyone with information on the three suspects to come forward immediately.